At Least 32 Killed after Turkish Cargo Jet Crashed in Kyrgyzstan

Alwaght- At least 32 people were killed after Turkish Airlines cargo jet has crashed on Monday near the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

The Boeing 747 crashed in a populated area near the Manas airport near Bishkek at around 7:31 a.m. local time (0131 GMT) as it was attempting to land in thick fog, Turkey-based dailysabah website cited authorities at the airport as saying said.

Among those killed are six children and four crew members, the Turkish daily reported.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul.

The doomed plane damaged 15 buildings in the village, said Mukhammed Svarov, head of crisis management centre at the emergencies ministry.



Rescue workers have recovered the body of a pilot and 15 villagers, the healthcare ministry said.



Fifteen houses have been destroyed in the crash, Kyrgyzstan's government said, as cited by Interfax.

A final casualty count is not available yet, but a number of people are reported to have been injured in the incident, too. Airport officials said there had been an unknown number of crew aboard the plane but no passengers.