74% Syrian Aleppo Residents Chose Relocation to State-Run Regions: UN

Alwaght- The United Nation says more than 75% of residents in the formerly militant-controlled regions of the Syrian city of Aleppo have chosen to be relocated to the state-run parts.

The Office of the spokesperson of the UN Secretary General reported that based on the figures, around 147,000 people were evacuated from east Aleppo last month

During its latest press briefing on Syria the office said 36,000 people, including militants, were evacuated from the besieged neighborhoods in the provincial capital to the militant-controlled areas of Aleppo and Idlib.

While based on the same figures, another 110,000 people were evacuated to government-held areas, including the formerly besieged neighborhoods, the U.N. report added.

The statistics show that more than 75% of the residents chose to be relocated to the state-run areas either by the UN or other partner organizations.

Of the 110,000 evacuated to the government side, some 50,000 people have returned to their old neighborhoods in east Aleppo, while others still remain inside the western part of the city.

The city was recently liberated after about two years of occupation by militant and terrorist groups that controlled the eastern parts.