Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 16 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily The ambitious dream by Saudi rulers to become the dominant regional power is now gone down in the flames

News

At Least 32 Killed after Turkish Cargo Jet Crashed in Kyrgyzstan

At Least 32 Killed after Turkish Cargo Jet Crashed in Kyrgyzstan

Alwaght- At least 32 people were killed after Turkish Airlines cargo jet has crashed on Monday near the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

74% Syrian Aleppo Residents Chose Relocation to State-Run Regions: UN The United Nation says more than 75% of resident in Syrian city of Aleppo have chosen to be relocated to the state-run parts

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Yemenis in Latest Attack During a new round of airstrike against Yemeni people, Saudi warplanes bombarded northwestern parts of the country killing at least 6 people

US Should Target Iranian Quds Force Commander, Soleimani: American Enterprise An article in the American Enterprise Ideas analytic site encourages US authorities to target the commander of Iranian Quds forces

Terrorists Assassinate Syrian Settlement Envoy in Damascus Terrorist groups in Vadi Berdi region near Damascus, assassinated the state envoy for settlement negotiations in the region

Bahrain Executes Three Protestors amid Public Outrage Bahraini regime has executed three anti-government protesters the day after a mass demonstration denouncing the death sentences

Palestinian Authority, Pope Discuss US Embassy Relocation Palestinian authority raised the possibility of US embassy relocation in his recent visit with Pope Francis

Wahhabi Cleric: Cinema, Concerts Are “Evil” Top Wahhabi cleric in Saudi Arabia condemned plans to open cinemas and concerts in the highly extremist country

Boat Sunk off Libyan Coast with 110 Migrants Onboard A boat carrying more than one hundred migrants has sunk off the coast of Libya in what is expected to be the worst such incident this year

Main Syrian Militant Group Backs Settlement Talks The biggest Syrian opposition group known as the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) says it will support the upcoming settlement talks in Kazakhstan

Protestors Want Netanyahu Gone over Corruption Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv calling for removal of Israeli Prime Minister over his corruption charges

At Least 21 Killed, 46 Injured after 3 Explosion Hit Iraqi Cities Several terrorist attacks hit different regions across Iraq killing at least 21 one people on Sunday

Bahrainis Protest Death Penalties for Opposition Figures Bahraini protesters condemned the regime over confirming death penalties for three opposition figures

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz The Israeli army is suffering heavy losses on the front of quality and is facing a crisis in its field units, the Israeli Haaretz daily reported on Wednesday

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW Human Rights Watch says Bahraini regime has stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures and groups

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq Airstrike by US-led coalition forces has killed at least 30 civilians in the Iraqi northern city of Mosul

Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia US president-elect says he is ready to lift his country’s sanctions against Russia after taking the Oval Office

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra Syrian army initiated its long awaited operation to liberate the recently captured city of Palmyra from ISIS terrorist group

Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM Russian foreign ministry says the country will maintain its close dialogue with Iran over Syrian war ahead of ceasefire negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Regions in Mosul Iraqi forces have liberated more regions in their ongoing operation to defeat the ISIS terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Palestinian Authority, Pope Discuss US Embassy Relocation

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Yemenis in Latest Attack

At Least 32 Killed after Turkish Cargo Jet Crashes in Kyrgyzstan

Boat Sunk off Libyan Coast with 110 Migrants Onboard

At Least 32 Killed after Turkish Cargo Jet Crashed in Kyrgyzstan

Terrorists Assassinate Syrian Settlement Envoy in Damascus

Main Syrian Militant Group Backs Settlement Talks

Wahhabi Cleric: Cinema, Concerts Are “Evil”

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Bahrain Executes Three Protestors amid Public Outrage

Deep Gaps,Turkey’s Security Crisis

74% Syrian Aleppo Residents Chose Relocation to State-Run Regions: UN

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

Secrets behind Al-Qaeda Rejecting ISIS Chief’s Leadership

No Water, No Electricity, Children Dying Unnecessarily: Israeli witness in Gaza

Militants Groups Attend Israeli Conference on Syria

Israeli Options for "Prolonging" Syria War

Lebanese Hezbollah Real Winner of Aleppo Liberation: American Weekly

Scuffle at Turkey Parliament over Erdogan’s Bill for Constitutional Change

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz

Saudi Airstrike Hits School in Yemen, 8 Killed, 15 injured

Why Palestinians Carry out Attacks against Israelis?

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra

Israel to Approve Immunity for Armed Forces Killing Palestinians

Iraqi Army Liberated %80 of Eastern Mosul from ISIS

Humiliated US Navy Shifting Blame after Sailors Captured by Iran’s IRGC

Syria Reconstruction: When Destructive Hands Bid for Rebuilding

Iranian Advancements in Syria Astonishes Persian Gulf Countries: Reuters

Why West So Concerned over ISIS Loss in West Asia?

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

Europe’s Crisis-Filled Christmas

Assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Possible Reasons

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

EU, Arab League Syria Reconstruction Plan, Cover-Up Ploy

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

Bahraini Regime Embraces Israeli Regime, Suppresses Sheikh Isa Qassim

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Yemenis in Latest Attack

Sunday 15 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Yemenis in Latest Attack

File Photo

During a new round of airstrike against Yemeni people, Saudi warplanes bombarded northwestern parts of the country killing at least 6 people
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- During a new round of airstrikes against Yemeni people, Saudi warplanes bombarded northwestern parts of the country killing at least 6 people on Sunday.

Saudi military also targeted other regions in al-Maton District in al-Jawf province injuring a number of people, al-Masirah television reported.

During the second round of attacks, warplanes hit Haydan district in the neighboring province of Sa’ada as well as the port city of Mokha in the southwestern province of Taiz.

Through the March 2015-present military campaign, Saudi Arabia has been unsuccessfully seeking to return power to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The Yemeni army and allied fighters have been defending the nation against the invasion, which has claimed over 11,400 lives, according to the latest tallies.

They have been launching retaliatory strikes against parts of Saudi territory adjacent to northern Yemen, as well as the gatherings of Riyadh-allied militants inside Yemen.

On Sunday, the Yemeni army staged counteroffensive in Jawf, killing 30 Saudi mercenaries.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Yemen Airstrike

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bahrainis` Pro-Democracy Protests Go on despite Regime`s Crackdown
Storm Hits Southern California, US
Israeli Regime Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands
Terrorists Cut Water to Hundreds of Thousands of Iraqi Civilians in Mosul
Bahrainis` Pro-Democracy Protests Go on despite Regime`s Crackdown

Bahrainis` Pro-Democracy Protests Go on despite Regime`s Crackdown

Syrian Army Enters Ein al-Khazr Village near Damascus` Water Reservoirs
Russia Deploys S-400 Anti-Missile system to Protect Moscow
Saudi Airstrike Hit Elementary School in Yemen, 8 Killed
Gas Hike in Mexico Fuels Fire of Economic Woes_2