Saudi Warplanes Kill 6 Yemenis in Latest Attack

Alwaght- During a new round of airstrikes against Yemeni people, Saudi warplanes bombarded northwestern parts of the country killing at least 6 people on Sunday.

Saudi military also targeted other regions in al-Maton District in al-Jawf province injuring a number of people, al-Masirah television reported.

During the second round of attacks, warplanes hit Haydan district in the neighboring province of Sa’ada as well as the port city of Mokha in the southwestern province of Taiz.

Through the March 2015-present military campaign, Saudi Arabia has been unsuccessfully seeking to return power to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The Yemeni army and allied fighters have been defending the nation against the invasion, which has claimed over 11,400 lives, according to the latest tallies.

They have been launching retaliatory strikes against parts of Saudi territory adjacent to northern Yemen, as well as the gatherings of Riyadh-allied militants inside Yemen.

On Sunday, the Yemeni army staged counteroffensive in Jawf, killing 30 Saudi mercenaries.