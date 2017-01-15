US Should Target Iranian Quds Force Commander, Soleimani: American Enterprise

Alwaght- An article in the American Enterprise Ideas analytic site encourages US authorities to target the commander of Iranian Quds forces as his role is drastically growing in the region.

The article describes Qassem Soleimani as an “iconic image” Iran is making in Iraq and Syria as the writer says he has become “so bold and cocky that he allows an official website replete with photos and even video”.

The writer mentions the role of Iranian commander in helping neighboring countries fight terrorist groups and says “Soleimani promotes his image as a paternal soldier’s soldier and develops a cult of personality among Iranians and pro-Iranian militias”.

“He remains the Islamic Republic’s key operative: He flaunts sanctions to negotiate for new arms in Moscow and, under his direction, the Qods Force has killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq and Afghanistan,” the article claims.

The report further mentions the bounty program initiates by the US State Department to target figures that they consider dangerous to their national security and encourages to put a number for the Iranian commander as “the man is responsible for the deaths of more Americans than any other living” figure.

He even take one more step ahead, demanding the US intelligence agencies and State Department to not to rest calm just by putting bounty on the commander and says “Rather than simply offer money for information that leads to Soleimani’s capture and hope for the best, it is time for the new administration to prioritize his capture”.

The article confesses that the US forces have tested their luck with snatching the Iranian commander but failed in more than one occasion. “During the George W. Bush administration, US forces sought to capture Soleimani on a few occasions, although their plans reportedly were betrayed by high-ranking Iraqi Kurdish officials who were double-dealing with Iran,” the article writes.

The article also claims that “in 2011, US forces again reportedly had foreknowledge of Soleimani’s presence in Iraq. On that occasion, forces were either not in position or not given permission by Obama to seize the Qods Force leader”.

The writer concludes his article by advising the President-elect Donald Trump, incoming Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and incoming Director of Central Intelligence Mike Pompeo to “direct significant assets to seek the capture or killing of Soleimani” since as the writer puts it “by allowing himself to be photographed outside Iran, Soleimani thumbs his nose at the United States and conveys an image of a weak and humiliated America across a region that respects strength”.