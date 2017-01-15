Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 15 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily The ambitious dream by Saudi rulers to become the dominant regional power is now gone down in the flames

US Should Target Iranian Quds Force Commander, Soleimani: American Enterprise

An article in the American Enterprise Ideas analytic site encourages US authorities to target the commander of Iranian Quds forces

Terrorists Assassinate Syrian Settlement Envoy in Damascus Terrorist groups in Vadi Berdi region near Damascus, assassinated the state envoy for settlement negotiations in the region

Bahrain Executes Three Protestors amid Public Outrage Bahraini regime has executed three anti-government protesters the day after a mass demonstration denouncing the death sentences

Palestinian Authority, Pope Discuss US Embassy Relocation Palestinian authority raised the possibility of US embassy relocation in his recent visit with Pope Francis

Wahhabi Cleric: Cinema, Concerts Are “Evil” Top Wahhabi cleric in Saudi Arabia condemned plans to open cinemas and concerts in the highly extremist country

Boat Sunk off Libyan Coast with 110 Migrants Onboard A boat carrying more than one hundred migrants has sunk off the coast of Libya in what is expected to be the worst such incident this year

Main Syrian Militant Group Backs Settlement Talks The biggest Syrian opposition group known as the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) says it will support the upcoming settlement talks in Kazakhstan

Protestors Want Netanyahu Gone over Corruption Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv calling for removal of Israeli Prime Minister over his corruption charges

At Least 21 Killed, 46 Injured after 3 Explosion Hit Iraqi Cities Several terrorist attacks hit different regions across Iraq killing at least 21 one people on Sunday

Bahrainis Protest Death Penalties for Opposition Figures Bahraini protesters condemned the regime over confirming death penalties for three opposition figures

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz The Israeli army is suffering heavy losses on the front of quality and is facing a crisis in its field units, the Israeli Haaretz daily reported on Wednesday

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW Human Rights Watch says Bahraini regime has stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures and groups

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq Airstrike by US-led coalition forces has killed at least 30 civilians in the Iraqi northern city of Mosul

Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia US president-elect says he is ready to lift his country’s sanctions against Russia after taking the Oval Office

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra Syrian army initiated its long awaited operation to liberate the recently captured city of Palmyra from ISIS terrorist group

Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM Russian foreign ministry says the country will maintain its close dialogue with Iran over Syrian war ahead of ceasefire negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Regions in Mosul Iraqi forces have liberated more regions in their ongoing operation to defeat the ISIS terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul

US Embassy Relocation Assault against Not Only Palestinians, But Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mufti The religious authority in the al-Aqsa Mosque warned against a possible relocation of US embassy to al-Quds

Yemeni Forces Kill Two Saudi Soldiers in Retaliatory Attack Yemeni army forces killed two Saudi forces in their latest retaliatory attack after Saudi aggression against the Arab country

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport Syrian foreign ministry strongly condemned Israeli regime and its western allies for a recent attack on its military airports by Tel Aviv

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.
Alwaght- It is no secret that the Israeli regime works in dubious ways. A system that disregards fundamental human rights will certainly be engaged in immoral political conduct and an embassy that represents an illegal occupation regime will unlikely uphold the laws of the country it is meant to establish relations with.

The commotion that followed the release of a video by an Al-Jazeera investigative journalist showing Shai Masot— a senior officer at the Israeli embassy in London— in an undercover plot to “take down” MPs, is a predictable consequence of such a move. However, the Israeli official’s attempt to target pro-Palestinian MPs, including foreign office minister Sir Alan Duncan, a supporter of a Palestinian state, may have been an unusual breach of diplomatic protocol, but it was not a surprise coming from the Israeli regime.

The al-Jazeera investigation also unraveled that lobbyists are offering financial and strategic assistance to student, activists and parliamentary groups in the UK in order to shape British politics.

Inarguably, this pertains to the Palestinian issue specifically as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement surges in the UK, and as the opposition Labour Party is led by Jeremy Corbyn, a vocal supporter of Palestinians.

This strategy, however, extends beyond the borders of the UK.

In the United States, the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is believed to be one of the most prominent governmental lobbying organization on behalf of the Israeli regime. AIPAC actually writes legislation for members of Congress which are typically endorsed. $2-3 million are spent each year in lobbying Congress. Through AIPAC and other lobby groups, the Zionists have paved their way into American decision-making center.

One example of the far-reaching influence of the Israeli lobby on politicians is US President Donald Trump’s retraction of a statement he had made while campaigning. Having claimed that he would be “neutral” when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, it did not take long for Trump to modify his stance and express support for illegal settlement expansion as well as reject the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Furthermore, House representatives passed a resolution earlier this month denouncing the Obama administration’s abstention from a UN vote condemning illegal Israeli settlements. Clearly, lawmakers of both the Republican and Democratic Parties were influenced by Israeli lobbyists who are keen on having American policies go their way.

However, in other states where lobby organizations are not so overtly accepted, the Israelis have been and continue to covertly conspire against supporters of the Palestinian cause—or at least attempt to do so—across the world.

The European Union, for its part, has managed to criticize the Israeli regime for demolishing Palestinians homes in the occupied territories. However, it has refrained from taking consequential action against Tel Aviv as the Israeli lobby continues to shadow its policies.

Anthony Hall, editor-in-chief of the American Herald Tribune from Alberta, told Press TV that the European states have been under the influence of the Zionist lobby to go along with the Israeli interests and abstain from defending Palestinians’ rights.

“Every government within the EU has a very strong Israeli lobby and this is one of the dilemmas that the Western people are facing,” Hall said Press TV.

“Not only the governing parties but the opposition parties as well are constraining discussion and discourse within a very narrow range that puts Israeli priorities at the top of the list in all our Western countries,” he added.

Israeli lobbyists have been known to exert pressure on policymakers to fulfill the ends of the Israeli regime. The recent scandal in the UK proves that the Israelis adopt immoral means to reach their immoral ends. Only once they are exposed, do they attempt to repair the damage they have done to their relations with Western states. More importantly, the Israeli lobby has operatives working overtly and covertly to push forward their interests and sabotage any kind of support for the Palestinians.

 

UK Lobby Israel Palestinians lobbyists scandal

