Terrorists Assassinate Syrian Settlement Envoy in Damascus

Alwaght- Terrorist groups assassinated the state envoy for settlement negotiations in in Vadi Berdi region near Damascus.

The attack was a major hit against settlement attempts by the government and also caused a resumption of cutting off water supplies to Damascus.

General Ahmad al-Qasban was assassinated by terrorist snipers when he was leaving the al-Faija water springs after completing the first phase of reconstruction of drinking water sources along with his inspection team.

His assassination halted the reconstruction project when his team left the region and buses sent to relocate militants to Adlib city also were withdrawn.

Syrian government had reached an initial agreement with militant groups to separate foreign terrorist and relocate some militants to other parts of the city in return for reconstructing the Damascus water supply pumps.

Many experts believe turkey could be behind the incident as it is believed to be the deciding factor behind cutting off water supplies to increase the pressure on national army and Syrian government ahead of the settlement talks in Kazakh capital of Astana between the warring parties.