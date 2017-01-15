Bahrain Executes Three Protestors amid Public Outrage

Alwaght- Bahraini regime has executed three anti-government protestors the day after people held a mass rally to denounce the death sentences.

Manama had accused the three Shiite activists of a role in a bomb attack back in 2014, an allegation that was denied both by the activists and opposition groups.

The three lacked a fair trial as many human rights groups have said. The death penalties were carried out on Sunday in defiance of ongoing protest rallies across the kingdom.

The rallies began on Saturday and lasted into Sunday, when the outraged public marched across the capital Manama and the northeastern villages of Nuwaidrat and al-Dair after the morning prayers, the London-based Bahraini opposition television network Lualua reported.

On January 9, Bahrain’s Court of Cassation upheld the death penalties given to Sami Mushaima, Abbas Jamil Tahir al-Sami’ and Ali Abdulshahid al-Singace over allegations of killing a member of Emirati forces who had been assisting Manama in its suppression of Bahraini protesters in the northern village of al-Daih back in March 2014. Seven other convicts have also been sentenced to life in prison in the case.

Manama has given a heavy-handed security response to peaceful popular protests, which first began in early 2011. The clampdown has cost scores of lives. Later during the popular uprising, the regime called in Saudi and Emirati reinforcements to help it muffle dissent.