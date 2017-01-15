Palestinian Authority, Pope Discuss US Embassy Relocation

Alwaght- Palestinian authority raised the possibility of US embassy relocation in his recent visit with Pope Francis on Saturday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he discussed the issue of moving US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds (Jerusalem) during a meeting with Vatican head.

"We are waiting to see if it happens. If it does, it will not help peace and we hope it does not happen," said Abbas while addressing reporters outside the Vatican gates following a meeting with the pope.

Abbas was in Italy to open the new embassy of the State of Palestine in the Vatican, which he said was "a sign that the pope loves the people of Palestine and loves peace."

US President-elect Donald Trump has promised to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds, which is regarded by Palestinians as their future capital. The controversial decision has evoked Palestinians' bitter opposition.

The Vatican has unconditionally recognized a Palestinian state for years but made it official in 2015 by signing a treaty with the State of Palestine.

In an interview with France’s Le Figaro newspaper on Saturday, Abbas said he had penned a letter to Trump in which he had warned of the danger of relocating the embassy.

"Not only would it strip the United States of all its legitimacy to play a role in resolving the conflict, but it would reduce to nothing a two-state solution," he said.

In September, Trump, who was the Republican presidential front-runner at the time, promised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would recognize al-Quds as Israeli undivided capital if he emerged triumphant in the US presidential election.