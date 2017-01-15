Main Syrian Militant Group Backs Settlement Talks

Alwaght- The biggest Syrian opposition group known as the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) says it will support the upcoming settlement talks in Kazakhstan.

The support was expressed in a statement published by the HNC headquarters in Saturday declaring that representatives of the militant group will attend the talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

“Concerning the forthcoming meeting in Astana, the [High Negotiations] Committee stresses its support to the military delegation” the HNC statement said after a two-day meeting in Riyadh, expressing hope that the talks would "establish a phase of confidence” in peace talks between the government and the militants.

The talks are part of a nationwide ceasefire and settlement plan, formulated during talks among Iran, Russia and Turkey. The three countries also implemented a ceasefire excluding terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Nusra Front.

The HNC, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries in the West Asia and the West, has previously attended the UN-backed talks with Damascus representatives in Geneva.

The umbrella opposition group said talks in Astana could pave the way for the resumption of UN-backed negotiations in the Geneva next month. Its statement said the HNC “appreciates efforts” to make the talks fruitful.

Many hope the talks in Astana could put an end to nearly six years of devastating militancy in Syria which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.