Protestors Want Netanyahu Gone over Corruption

Alwaght- Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Tel Aviv calling for removal of Israeli Prime Minister over his corruption charges.

They demanded trial and imprisonment of Benjamin Netanyahu as news on his financial corruption and bribery surface every day.

They chanted slogans against regime's prime minister, saying "You take from the poor to give to the rich,” and “Send Netanyahu to prison”.

Netanyahu is currently under investigation for several separate charges of corruption. One involves him allegedly proposing commercial favors to an Israeli newspaper owner in return for positive coverage.

New dimensions of his corruption was revealed in a secret recording where Netanyahu offered favors to an opposition daily in return for positive coverage of his performance. He is heard offering Arnon Mozes, the owner of Yedioth Ahronoth, to reduce circulation of the pro-regime Israel Hayom daily, if his newspaper publishes more positive article on Netanyahu’s cabinet performance.

The two dailies are direct competitors and circulation reduction for one mean better chance for the other to attract commercial advertisements.

Netanyahu is also under investigation in relation to charges of receiving illegal donations and gifts amounting to around some $100,000 in cigars and alcoholic beverages.

The Netanyahu family has faced scrutiny over accusations that their lifestyles are out of touch with regular Israelis. Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, has also come under fire for her lavish tastes and abusive behavior toward staff members.