Protestors Want Netanyahu Gone over Corruption

  Sunday 15 January 2017
Israeli Lobby Influences Support for Palestinians The recent Israeli lobby scandal proves that Tel Aviv works in dubious ways to influence support for the Palestinians.

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily The ambitious dream by Saudi rulers to become the dominant regional power is now gone down in the flames

An article in the American Enterprise Ideas analytic site encourages US authorities to target the commander of Iranian Quds forces

Terrorists Assassinate Syrian Settlement Envoy in Damascus Terrorist groups in Vadi Berdi region near Damascus, assassinated the state envoy for settlement negotiations in the region

Bahrain Executes Three Protestors amid Public Outrage Bahraini regime has executed three anti-government protesters the day after a mass demonstration denouncing the death sentences

Palestinian Authority, Pope Discuss US Embassy Relocation Palestinian authority raised the possibility of US embassy relocation in his recent visit with Pope Francis

Wahhabi Cleric: Cinema, Concerts Are “Evil” Top Wahhabi cleric in Saudi Arabia condemned plans to open cinemas and concerts in the highly extremist country

Boat Sunk off Libyan Coast with 110 Migrants Onboard A boat carrying more than one hundred migrants has sunk off the coast of Libya in what is expected to be the worst such incident this year

Main Syrian Militant Group Backs Settlement Talks The biggest Syrian opposition group known as the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) says it will support the upcoming settlement talks in Kazakhstan

Protestors Want Netanyahu Gone over Corruption Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv calling for removal of Israeli Prime Minister over his corruption charges

At Least 21 Killed, 46 Injured after 3 Explosion Hit Iraqi Cities Several terrorist attacks hit different regions across Iraq killing at least 21 one people on Sunday

Bahrainis Protest Death Penalties for Opposition Figures Bahraini protesters condemned the regime over confirming death penalties for three opposition figures

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz The Israeli army is suffering heavy losses on the front of quality and is facing a crisis in its field units, the Israeli Haaretz daily reported on Wednesday

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW Human Rights Watch says Bahraini regime has stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures and groups

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq Airstrike by US-led coalition forces has killed at least 30 civilians in the Iraqi northern city of Mosul

Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia US president-elect says he is ready to lift his country’s sanctions against Russia after taking the Oval Office

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra Syrian army initiated its long awaited operation to liberate the recently captured city of Palmyra from ISIS terrorist group

Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM Russian foreign ministry says the country will maintain its close dialogue with Iran over Syrian war ahead of ceasefire negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Regions in Mosul Iraqi forces have liberated more regions in their ongoing operation to defeat the ISIS terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul

US Embassy Relocation Assault against Not Only Palestinians, But Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mufti The religious authority in the al-Aqsa Mosque warned against a possible relocation of US embassy to al-Quds

Yemeni Forces Kill Two Saudi Soldiers in Retaliatory Attack Yemeni army forces killed two Saudi forces in their latest retaliatory attack after Saudi aggression against the Arab country

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport Syrian foreign ministry strongly condemned Israeli regime and its western allies for a recent attack on its military airports by Tel Aviv

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Sunday 15 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Tel Aviv calling for removal of Israeli Prime Minister over his corruption charges.

They demanded trial and imprisonment of Benjamin Netanyahu as news on his financial corruption and bribery surface every day.

They chanted slogans against regime's prime minister, saying "You take from the poor to give to the rich,” and “Send Netanyahu to prison”.

Netanyahu is currently under investigation for several separate charges of corruption. One involves him allegedly proposing commercial favors to an Israeli newspaper owner in return for positive coverage.

New dimensions of his corruption was revealed in a secret recording where Netanyahu offered favors to an opposition daily in return for positive coverage of his performance. He is heard offering Arnon  Mozes, the owner of Yedioth Ahronoth, to reduce circulation of the pro-regime Israel Hayom daily, if his newspaper publishes more positive article on Netanyahu’s cabinet performance.  

The two dailies are direct competitors and circulation reduction for one mean better chance for the other to attract commercial advertisements.

Netanyahu is also under investigation in relation to charges of receiving illegal donations and gifts amounting to around some $100,000 in cigars and alcoholic beverages.

The Netanyahu family has faced scrutiny over accusations that their lifestyles are out of touch with regular Israelis. Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, has also come under fire for her lavish tastes and abusive behavior toward staff members.

