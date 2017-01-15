At Least 21 Killed, 46 Injured after 3 Explosion Hit Iraqi Cities

Alwaght- Several terrorist attacks hit different regions across Iraq killing at least 21 people on Sunday.

The three bomb explosions also left 46 others wounded. In the first attack in Khalis town, a car bomb exploded near a checkpoint.The town is located northeast of Baqubah the capital of Diyala province. The blast claimed the lives of nine people and injured 20 others, among them security forces.

Terrorist also implanted another car bomb in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad which killed six people and wounded at least 13 more.

The third bombing also went off near a restaurant on Baghdad’s Saadon Street, where six people lost their lives and 13 others sustained injuries.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they have the hallmark of the ISIS terrorist group that has been leading a campaign of death and destruction in Iraq over the past few years.

ISIS has recently increased its terrorist activities across Iraq in revenge for the blows it has been suffering at the hands of Iraqi forces, particularly in the northern city of Mosul.