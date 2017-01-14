Bahrainis Protest Death Penalties for Opposition Figures

Alwaght- Bahraini protestors condemned the regime over confirming death penalties for three opposition figures.

The demonstrators took to the streets of two Bahraini villages of Abu Saiba and Shakhurah on Saturday, the website of Bahrain’s LuaLua TV reported.

The rallies were held upon a call by Shiite clerics of the country. The demonstrators were holding placards reading, “No to execution” and “We are not afraid of execution.”

In a statement, Bahraini clerics had earlier called on people to take part in Saturday’s “demonstration of rage” in a bid to save the lives of innocent youths facing death in an unfair trial.

On January 9, Bahrain’s Court of Cassation found Sami Mushaima, Abbas Jamil Tahir al-Sami’ and Ali Abdulshahid al-Singace guilty of killing a member of Emirati forces assisting Manama in its suppression of Bahraini protesters in the northern village of al-Daih back in March 2014. The defendants have denied the charge.

Home to US Navy’s 5th Fleet, Bahrain has witnessed a wave of anti-regime demonstrations since mid-February 2011.

Scores of people have been killed and hundreds of others wounded or detained amid Manama’s ongoing crackdown on dissent and widespread discrimination against the country’s Shiite majority.