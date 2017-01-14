Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW

Alwaght- Human Rights Watch says Bahraini regime has stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures and groups, the Bahrain Mirror news site reported.

In its first report in 2017, the group wrote "Bahrain stepped up its repression of activists and government critics during 2016. The government dissolved the main political opposition group and prosecuted leading human rights activists and Shiite clerics."

"The authorities also prevented numerous activists from leaving the country and deported six Bahrainis, including a human rights lawyer, after arbitrarily stripping them of their citizenship. This orchestrated crackdown on the rights to free expression, assembly, and association was a marked deterioration in the human rights situation and further undermined the prospects of a political solution to Bahrain's domestic unrest", the report stated.

"The Bahraini authorities have had their foot on the throat of Bahraini civil society for years, but in 2016 they indicated their intent to cut off its air supply altogether," said Joe Stork, deputy West Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "Bahrain's long-term stability hinges on a process of political reform with greater respect for basic human rights at its core, but sadly it is going in the other direction," he went on to say.

In the 687-page World Report, its 27th edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in more than 90 countries.