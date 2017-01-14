US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

Alwaght- Airstrike by US-led coalition forces has killed at least 30 civilians in the Iraqi northern city of Mosul, Reuters reported.

The coalition forces attacked the city on Thursday killing one ISIS terrorist but massacring tens of civilians, the report quoted local witnesses as saying.

Locals said they saw at least three missiles hit the western Mosul al-Jadida area on Thursday, in a raid that appeared to target the house of senior ISIS member, Harbi Abdel Qader.

He was not in the building at the time, but several members of his family died, one resident said late on Friday.

Areas of Mosul west of the river Tigris, which bisects the city from north to south, are still controlled by the terrorist group.

Almost the entire eastern part of the city has been recaptured by Iraqi forces who are fighting to drive the terrorist group out of the city. Mosul is the last stronghold of the group in Iraq.

The advancement of Iraq army to liberate the city was hindered by the presence of thousands of civilians who are used by terrorists as human shields.