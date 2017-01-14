AIPAC plans to Drag UK into ’US Sphere’ over Israeli Regime: Revealed

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily The ambitious dream by Saudi rulers to become the dominant regional power is now gone down in the flames

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria Turkey’s Syria policy has been a failure as even Turkish politicians acknowledge their government’s mistakes.

News

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW

Human Rights Watch says Bahraini regime has stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures and groups

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq Airstrike by US-led coalition forces has killed at least 30 civilians in the Iraqi northern city of Mosul

Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia US president-elect says he is ready to lift his country’s sanctions against Russia after taking the Oval Office

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra Syrian army initiated its long awaited operation to liberate the recently captured city of Palmyra from ISIS terrorist group

Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM Russian foreign ministry says the country will maintain its close dialogue with Iran over Syrian war ahead of ceasefire negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Regions in Mosul Iraqi forces have liberated more regions in their ongoing operation to defeat the ISIS terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul

US Embassy Relocation Assault against Not Only Palestinians, But Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mufti The religious authority in the al-Aqsa Mosque warned against a possible relocation of US embassy to al-Quds

Yemeni Forces Kill Two Saudi Soldiers in Retaliatory Attack Yemeni army forces killed two Saudi forces in their latest retaliatory attack after Saudi aggression against the Arab country

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport Syrian foreign ministry strongly condemned Israeli regime and its western allies for a recent attack on its military airports by Tel Aviv

Turkey Arrests Erdogan’s Ex-Security Chief over Failed Coup Alwaght- Turkey government has arrested the former head of President Erdogan’s security staff over alleged ties with US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of having masterminded the mid-July coup attempt last year.

Europe Must Boost Efforts to Save Refugees Dying of Cold: UNHCR The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says European governments must do more to help refugees dying in Europe’s sudden cold snap instead of pushing them back from borders and exposing them to violence and confiscations.

1000s Syrian Forces Awaiting Largest Op in East Aleppo Alwaght- Thousands of Syrian army forces are getting ready to launch their largest operation against ISIS terrorist group in the eastern countryside of Aleepo.

US Senators Propose Bill to Halt Funding UN over Anti-Israeli Resolution Alwaght- US Republican senators have proposed a legislation to halt funding for the United Nations, one month after the international body passed a resolution condemning Israeli regime’s illegal settlement on the occupied Palestinian territories.

UK’s Cameron Visits Bahrain amid Al Khalifa Ongoing HR violation Alwaght- Pro-democracy activists voiced concerns after UK’s Former Prime Minister David Cameron mad a visit to Bahrain for talks with the Persian Gulf Tiny Island’s officials.

Israeli Regime Attacks Military Airbase near Damascus, Syria Alwaght- Israeli regime carried out a rocket attack against a Syrian Air Force installation southwest of the capital Damascus causing a huge explosion.

Republican Congressmen Urge Trump Relocate Embassy in Israeli Regime More than 100 Republicans lawmakers of the US Congress signed a letter addressed to incoming president Donald Trump, calling on him to immediately relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

US Spy Agencies Practices’ Reminiscent of Nazi Germany: Trump American spy agencies use Nazi tactics, the incoming US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Saudi Airstrike kills 7 civilians in Western Yemen Latest rounds of Saudi airstrike against Yemen’s residential areas have killed at least seven civilians.

Israel to Build More Settlement on Occupied Palestinian Lands Alwaght- Israeli regime is reportedly planning to build another illegal settlement in the occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), ignoring international calls on Tel Aviv to halt the constructions.

Scuffle at Turkey Parliament over Erdogan’s Bill for Constitutional Change Turkish lawmakers brawled in parliament amid debates over a controversial bill on constitutional amendments, which would expand the powers of the president.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul

Israeli Options for "Prolonging" Syria War

US Embassy Relocation Assault against Not Only Palestinians, But Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mufti

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia

US Senators Propose Bill to Halt Funding UN over Anti-Israeli Resolution

AIPAC plans to Drag UK into ’US Sphere’ over Israeli Regime: Revealed

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW

Iraqi Army Liberates More Regions in Mosul

Yemeni Forces Kill Two Saudi Soldiers in Retaliatory Attack

EU Future in Hands of Germany, France

Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra

Two-Goal Single Shot: Arabs and Struggles for Tel Aviv Closeness

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

Secrets behind Al-Qaeda Rejecting ISIS Chief’s Leadership

Lebanese Hezbollah Real Winner of Aleppo Liberation: American Weekly

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

Scuffle at Turkey Parliament over Erdogan’s Bill for Constitutional Change

Militants Groups Attend Israeli Conference on Syria

Is Russia Really Withdrawing Forces From Syria?

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

ISIS Terrorists Cut Off Mosul Water Supply

Why Palestinians Carry out Attacks against Israelis?

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

ISIS Terrorists Burn Down Mosul Hospital, University

No Water, No Electricity, Children Dying Unnecessarily: Israeli witness in Gaza

Syria on Path to Victory: Assad

Why West So Concerned over ISIS Loss in West Asia?

Syria Reconstruction: When Destructive Hands Bid for Rebuilding

Europe Unable to Defend Itself: Ynet

Winners, Losers of West Asian Proxy Wars

Iranian Advancements in Syria Astonishes Persian Gulf Countries: Reuters

Europe’s Crisis-Filled Christmas

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

Bahraini Regime Embraces Israeli Regime, Suppresses Sheikh Isa Qassim

What Western Media Hides about Aleppo Militants

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

UN Resolution 2336 on Syria, Major Blow to US

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

What US Looking for in Syria’s Homs?

Erdogan’s Long Shot: Turkish Army Grounded in Syria’s Al-Bab

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

AIPAC plans to Drag UK into ’US Sphere’ over Israeli Regime: Revealed

Saturday 14 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
AIPAC plans to Drag UK into ’US Sphere’ over Israeli Regime: Revealed

Related Content

Israeli Embassy Plotted Ousting Muslim Head of UK Students Union

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

The Israeli embassy in London is working with the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee to set up pro-Israel groups and cultivate an American-style lobbying culture in the UK, secret recordings of an AIPAC event in the British capital appear to suggest.

In covertly filmed footage, a senior political officer at the embassy described how he had set up an organisation called the City Friends of Israel with AIPAC's support, and later brought AIPAC officials over from the US to address the group.

Shai Masot, the now-former embassy official at the centre of revelations about Israeli influence inside British politics, also told an Al Jazeera undercover reporter how he had arranged a meeting between Conservative and Labour party delegates and AIPAC's head of strategy in Washington in order that he could give them “some ideas for Britain”.

Student activists in the UK also revealed how they had received funding from AIPAC to set up groups tasked with countering pro-Palestinian sentiment and undermining the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign on university campuses.

AIPAC is considered one of the most effective lobbying organisations in American politics, with a member of its delegation telling his audience in London that it had built relationships with all 535 members of Congress.

But the secretly filmed videotapes shed new light on its ambitions and activities beyond Washington.

The tapes suggest that one organisation supported by AIPAC and by donors in Israel is the Pinsker Centre, which describes itself as “a coalition of young people educating about Zionism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".

Speaking to an undercover Al Jazeera reporter last year, Adam Schapira, one of the centre’s co-founders, who last year ran unsuccessfully for the presidency of the Union of Jewish Students (UJS), said its aim was to “reframe the rhetoric on UK campuses”.

“I feel like a lot more needs to be done in the educational field, bringing over diverse speakers from across the political spectrum on campus, present another narrative.”

Schapira also said in the recordings that the UJS had received money from the Israeli embassy.

In a statement on Twitter, however, Josh Nagli, the UJS’s campaign director, said that the group was neither directed nor funded by the embassy.

“We have a productive working relationship with the Israeli Embassy in the UK and warm contacts with a range of Israeli civil society organisations. We are of course neither funded nor in any way directed by the Israeli Embassy,” said Nagli.

I am proud of the work that @UJS_UK do everyday to support Jewish students. Following today's allegations about UJS, see attached statement. pic.twitter.com/utFdRvlerJ

— Josh Nagli (@joshnagli) January 11, 2017

The Pinsker Centre was co-founded by Elliot Miller, the national organiser of Student Rights, a campaign group that was established by the neoconservative Henry Jackson Society think-tank to support “freedom, equality, democracy and freedom from extremism on university campuses”.

Critics have accused Student Rights and the Henry Jackson Society of stoking Islamophobia. Confronted by Palestinian activists at an event at University College London in October last year, Miller described Islam as a “violent religion”.

In a Student Rights statement about the incident, Miller said that he and others attending the meeting had been confronted by “aggressive and violent protesters”.

The Al Jazeera documentary also alleges that student activists working to oppose National Union of Students President Malia Bouattia, who describes herself as an anti-Zionist, also had close links to Israel.

Miller told the undercover reporter he had spent a year working in the foreign ministry in Israel mainly on “Congress as far as AIPAC and stuff”.

“There’s a guy behind me, he’s in Israel. He’s the main guy. He’s the sort of guy who can walk into a room with the donor, and the donor will give him a cheque for £250,000. He’s a genius.”

He also said: “We went to AIPAC in March, and we got involved with AIPAC London.”

Middle East Eye contacted the Pinsker Centre and Student Rights for comment but did not get a response.

In another recording, Masot, the senior political officer at the Israeli embassy followed over several months by the undercover reporter, described how he had set up the “City Friends of Israel” with AIPAC.

“I’m establishing a group, it’s called the City Friends of Israel. And basically we are doing like a small lunch with a congressman from America. We are doing it, I am doing it with AIPAC,” Masot said.

MEE has not been able to establish whether any congressmen attended the meeting, but it was addressed by a former Democratic representative in South Carolina’s state legislature, Bakari Sellers.

Speaking at that meeting, an unidentified individual told the reporter that AIPAC’s strategic goal was “to get the UK to be more like the US than Europe, when it comes to Israel. Pull them, tug them into the US sphere”.

Joe Richards, an AIPAC director and the co-founder of the Fuel For Truth, a network of young professionals supportive of Israel, also addressed the lunch meeting, telling attendees about the lobbying methods it used to build relationships with “our 535 members of Congress: 100 in the Senate, 435 in the House”.

“We have about 13,000 members in AIPAC across the country. That’s it. All you need is a small amount to be very effective,” said Richards.

“Look at the country of Israel, it’s very small but they’re very effective in what they’re doing in many ways. That’s AIPAC in a nutshell.”

Masot also talked about how he had taken a delegation of donors from both the Conservative and Labour Friends of Israel groups to Washington and arranged for them to be briefed by AIPAC’S head of strategy.

 “The bottom line, we had a donor meeting with the head of strategy at AIPAC and he met us basically to teach us, you know, give us some ideas for Britain,” said Masot.

He described how he had had been tasked by the Ministry of Strategic Affairs in Israel with setting up a private company that would “work with the Israeli government” and act as a “liaison for international communities around the world”.

The position would be based in Israel but would involve working with “AIPAC and all the others”, Masot said.

MEE asked AIPAC for comment but did not receive a response.

Ron Wasserman, the chairman of Fuel for Truth, said the organisation did not have any activities in the UK. He said that while Fuel for Truth's website said that it had members from the UK, that referred to British members living in the UK.

The Israeli embassy has described Masot as a “junior embassy employee”, although he appears to have had the job title of “senior political officer”. It said earlier in the week that remarks in which Masot had discussed “taking down” government minister Alan Duncan were “completely unacceptable”.

The Al Jazeera investigation also revealed how Masot had plotted to establish a youth group working within the opposition Labour Party to undermine its leader Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn on Friday wrote to British Prime Minister Theresa May calling for an inquiry into allegations of Israeli influence in British public life.

Source: Middle East Eye

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime UK US AIPAC

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Storm Hits Southern California, US
Israeli Regime Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands
Terrorists Cut Water to Hundreds of Thousands of Iraqi Civilians in Mosul
Former Iranian President Rafsanjani Passes Away: From Pahlavi Prison to Death at Hospital
Storm Hits Southern California, US

Storm Hits Southern California, US

Russia Deploys S-400 Anti-Missile system to Protect Moscow
Saudi Airstrike Hit Elementary School in Yemen, 8 Killed
Gas Hike in Mexico Fuels Fire of Economic Woes_2
Police Officer Allegedly Guns Down 2 ISIS Terrorists in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia