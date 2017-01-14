Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia

Alwaght- US president-elect says he is ready to lift Washington's sanctions against Russia after taking the Oval Office.

Donald Trump emphasized that there would be no need for the sanctions if Moscow coordinated with Washington on world issues such as counter terrorism.

“If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?” the president-elect asked.

However, Trump said that he will keep sanctions imposed on Russia “at least for a period of time” because of the alleged Russian hacking and influence on the 2016 presidential election.

He also expressed his readiness to meet the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. In a question of the possibility of such meeting, he said “I understand that they would like to meet, and that’s absolutely fine with me”.

Trump’s senior aide Kellyanne Conway has denounced Obama's decision to impose harsh economic sanctions against Russia last month and earlier this week.

She claimed it was a strategy by outgoing President Obama in order to "box in" Trump's relationship with Russia.