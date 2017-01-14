Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra

Alwaght- Syrian army initiated its long awaited operation to liberate the recently captured city of Palmyra from ISIS terrorist group, Al Masdar news site reported on Saturday.

Based on the report, Russian airstrikes paved the way for the Syrian Arab Army's 800th Battalion of the Republican Guard to storm terrorists’ positions around the T-4 Military Airport and Al-Bardah area.

According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Army has liberated a large amount territory around the T-4 Airport, killing and wounding scores of ISIS terrorists in the process of this advance in the western Palmyra countryside.

The first phase of this large-scale offensive will be to reach the Jazal Mountains and Al-Mahr Gas Fields; once this is accomplished, they will begin the operation to liberate these sites from ISIS terrorists.

ISIS reportedly abandoned several sites in western Palmyra last week after suffering heavy losses in east Aleppo and western Raqqa.

With the terrorist forces spread too thin in western Palmyra, the Syrian Army will attempt to overwhelm them by sheer manpower and airstrikes.