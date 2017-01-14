Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily The ambitious dream by Saudi rulers to become the dominant regional power is now gone down in the flames

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria Turkey’s Syria policy has been a failure as even Turkish politicians acknowledge their government’s mistakes.

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW

Human Rights Watch says Bahraini regime has stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures and groups

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq Airstrike by US-led coalition forces has killed at least 30 civilians in the Iraqi northern city of Mosul

Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia US president-elect says he is ready to lift his country’s sanctions against Russia after taking the Oval Office

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra Syrian army initiated its long awaited operation to liberate the recently captured city of Palmyra from ISIS terrorist group

Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM Russian foreign ministry says the country will maintain its close dialogue with Iran over Syrian war ahead of ceasefire negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Regions in Mosul Iraqi forces have liberated more regions in their ongoing operation to defeat the ISIS terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul

US Embassy Relocation Assault against Not Only Palestinians, But Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mufti The religious authority in the al-Aqsa Mosque warned against a possible relocation of US embassy to al-Quds

Yemeni Forces Kill Two Saudi Soldiers in Retaliatory Attack Yemeni army forces killed two Saudi forces in their latest retaliatory attack after Saudi aggression against the Arab country

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport Syrian foreign ministry strongly condemned Israeli regime and its western allies for a recent attack on its military airports by Tel Aviv

Turkey Arrests Erdogan’s Ex-Security Chief over Failed Coup Alwaght- Turkey government has arrested the former head of President Erdogan’s security staff over alleged ties with US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of having masterminded the mid-July coup attempt last year.

Europe Must Boost Efforts to Save Refugees Dying of Cold: UNHCR The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says European governments must do more to help refugees dying in Europe’s sudden cold snap instead of pushing them back from borders and exposing them to violence and confiscations.

1000s Syrian Forces Awaiting Largest Op in East Aleppo Alwaght- Thousands of Syrian army forces are getting ready to launch their largest operation against ISIS terrorist group in the eastern countryside of Aleepo.

US Senators Propose Bill to Halt Funding UN over Anti-Israeli Resolution Alwaght- US Republican senators have proposed a legislation to halt funding for the United Nations, one month after the international body passed a resolution condemning Israeli regime’s illegal settlement on the occupied Palestinian territories.

UK’s Cameron Visits Bahrain amid Al Khalifa Ongoing HR violation Alwaght- Pro-democracy activists voiced concerns after UK’s Former Prime Minister David Cameron mad a visit to Bahrain for talks with the Persian Gulf Tiny Island’s officials.

Israeli Regime Attacks Military Airbase near Damascus, Syria Alwaght- Israeli regime carried out a rocket attack against a Syrian Air Force installation southwest of the capital Damascus causing a huge explosion.

Republican Congressmen Urge Trump Relocate Embassy in Israeli Regime More than 100 Republicans lawmakers of the US Congress signed a letter addressed to incoming president Donald Trump, calling on him to immediately relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

US Spy Agencies Practices’ Reminiscent of Nazi Germany: Trump American spy agencies use Nazi tactics, the incoming US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Saudi Airstrike kills 7 civilians in Western Yemen Latest rounds of Saudi airstrike against Yemen’s residential areas have killed at least seven civilians.

Israel to Build More Settlement on Occupied Palestinian Lands Alwaght- Israeli regime is reportedly planning to build another illegal settlement in the occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), ignoring international calls on Tel Aviv to halt the constructions.

Scuffle at Turkey Parliament over Erdogan’s Bill for Constitutional Change Turkish lawmakers brawled in parliament amid debates over a controversial bill on constitutional amendments, which would expand the powers of the president.

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM

Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM
Alwaght- Russian foreign ministry says Moscow will maintain its close dialogue with Tehran over Syrian war ahead of ceasefire negotiations.

The ministry said the trend of close negotiations between Moscow and Tehran will remain the same as the warring parties in Syria get ready to initiate settlement negotiations in Kazakhstan’s Astana.

The comments came after a meeting between Russian president’s envoy for the West Asia and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari.

"The sides continued a detailed and trust-based exchange of opinions on the current situation in the West Asia with a focus on invigoration of international efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria,” Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement said such dialogues will continue “in the context of the agreements reached at the December 20, 2016 trilateral talks in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey”.

“They also discussed preparations for an international meeting on the Syria settlement due to be held in Astana and prospects for the resumption of inclusive intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva," the ministry said.

"The two diplomats stressed the importance of maintaining close dialogue between Moscow and Teheran on Syrian problems and on other current issues of the regional agenda," the ministry said.

 

Iran Russia Dialogue

