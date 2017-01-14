Iraqi Army Liberates More Regions in Mosul

Alwaght- Iraqi forces have liberated more regions in their ongoing operation to defeat the ISIS terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul.

Based on a report by the country’s state television, members of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) made further advances in the ISIS-held city, pushing terrorists out of several districts in the eastern part of the strategic northern city.

The Special Forces had retaken the Technical Institute, Technical College and a number of buildings inside the University of Mosul following clashes with ISIS terrorists, commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, said on Friday.

The high-ranking Iraqi military figure said government forces inflicted heavy losses on terrorists’ ranks and military equipment during the offensive, and hoisted the national flag over several buildings there.

Yarallah went on to say that counter-terrorism forces are now purging the area of the last remaining pockets of ISIS members as well.

Moreover, Iraqi Special Forces liberated Mosul’s eastern neighborhoods of al-Nasr and al-Faisaliyah from the clutches of terrorists, and established control over a bridge across the Tigris River.

The commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation also announced that counter-terrorism forces regained control of al-Kefa'at al-Oula neighborhood in the eastern part of Mosul on Friday noon.

A total of 137,880 people, or 22,980 families, have been displaced from Mosul and neighboring areas ever since the start of the operations, according to figures released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on 9 January.