US Embassy Relocation Assault against Not Only Palestinians, But Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mufti

Alwaght- The religious authority in the al-Aqsa Mosque warned against a possible relocation of US embassy to the al-Quds (Jerusalem).

He warned the US president-elect, Donald Trump that his plans to relocate US embassy from Tel Aviv could be an “assault” on the Muslims.

During a sermon for the Friday Prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in Old City, Muhammad Hussein said "the pledge to move the embassy is not just an assault against Palestinians but against Arabs and Muslims, who will not remain silent."

"The transfer of the embassy violates international charters and norms which recognize al-Quds as an occupied city," he added.

On January 10, Mohammad Shtayyeh, a senior Palestinian official and Fatah central committee member, called for Muslim and Christian worshipers across the West Asia to protest against Trump's plan.

He called for prayers at mosques throughout the region on Friday as well as for churches to ring their bells in protest on Sunday.

The Palestinian leadership had been informed by diplomatic contacts that Trump could call for the move in his inauguration speech on 20 January.

In early December, US President Barack Obama renewed a presidential waiver ordering the US embassy to remain in Tel Aviv, despite pressure by Congress and Israeli regime not to do so.