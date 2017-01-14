Yemeni Forces Kill Two Saudi Soldiers in Retaliatory Attack

Alwaght- Yemeni army forces killed two Saudi forces in their latest retaliatory attack against the aggressor neighboring country.

The army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighters attacked some Saudi positions in the southern province of Najran on Friday.

Meanwhile, at least one Saudi army tank was destroyed in another retaliatory rocket attack at al-Ash military base in the same province.

Yemeni forces also targeted several Saudi military bases and strategic positions in the southern province of Jizan.

Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes on Yemen's provinces of Sana'a and Hudaydah.

In the southern port city of Mokha, one Yemeni civilian was killed and three others were injured when Saudi jets struck a residential area.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which has reportedly killed at least 11,400 people, was launched in an attempt to reinstate the former regime.

The Yemeni army, backed by Ansarullah fighters and allied popular committees, has been defending the country against the deadly Saudi aggression.