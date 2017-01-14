Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Alwaght- Syrian foreign ministry strongly condemned Israeli regime and its western allies for a recent attack on its military airports near Damascus.

The ministry said those allies were complicit in a missile attack by Israeli army against a military airport near the capital.

The condemnation came in two separate letters sent by the ministry to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and rotating President of the United Nations Security Council Olof Skoog.

“The new Israeli missile attack on Mezzeh military airport comes within a long series of Israeli attacks since the beginning of the terrorist war on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Syria,” the two identical letters said.

They added that the ongoing Syria conflict was “planned by Israeli, French and British intelligence agencies and is being pursued by their agents in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and other countries that want to impose their hegemony on Syria and the [West Asia] region.”

Syrian state-run TV, citing the Syrian Arab Army's High Command, earlier reported that the missiles had been fired from an area close to the Sea of Galilee in the north of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories toward the airport’s compound.

The Syrian army has vowed to take revenge for the "flagrant" attack and "amputate the arms of the perpetrators."

The Mezzeh airbase reportedly hosts the headquarters of the Air Force Intelligence Directorate.