Turkey Arrests Erdogan’s Ex-Security Chief over Failed Coup

Alwaght- Turkey government has arrested the former head of President Erdogan's security staff over alleged ties with US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of having masterminded the mid-July coup attempt last year.

Maksut Karal was detained on Wednesday, and charged with being a member of a “terrorist organization” in addition to having backed the botched putsch, Turkish-language CNN Turk TV news network reported on Friday.

Karal was relieved from his post under the presidential decree No. 675 issued on October 29, 2016.

He was first arrested last month as part of police investigations into illegal gold mining in the mountainous and seaside Kemer district, situated 40 kilometers west of the southwest coastal city of Antalya. He was taken into custody along with three other suspects but was later released.

Turkish officials say over 240 people were killed and more than 2,100 others injured in the coup attempt.