1000s Syrian Forces Awaiting Largest Op in East Aleppo

Alwaght- Thousands of Syrian army forces are getting ready to launch their largest operation against ISIS terrorist group in the eastern countryside of Aleepo.

According to Al-Masdar News, after over 13 months since Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched any-sort of military operation in the eastern countryside of Aleppo; the government forces are poised to conduct their largest operation against ISIS.

With the Palmyra operation on hold, the Syrian Arab Army's High Command has mobilized thousands of soldiers from some of their most elite divisions to carry out the offensive against the remaining terrorist forces spread across the Al-Bab Plateau and Deir Hafer Plains.

The news website cited a senior officer from the Syrian Arab Army as saying on Thursday that the High Command does not plan on stopping their operations in east Aleppo until their forces have successfully reached the Tabaqa Military Airport.

In order to reach the Tabaqa Military Airport, the Syrian Arab Army would have to take the key city of Deir Hafer, which is located along the Aleppo-Raqqa Highway.

However, there are some issues that might make this military operation somewhat complicated; for one, the Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) are quickly advancing to the Tabaqa Military Airport from the northwest.

If the Syrian Arab Army plans to take the Tabaqa Military Airport, they will eventually run into the Syrian Democratic Forces along the Aleppo-Raqqa Road.