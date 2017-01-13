UK’s Cameron Visits Bahrain amid Al Khalifa Ongoing HR violation

Alwaght- Pro-democracy activists voiced concerns after UK’s Former Prime Minister David Cameron mad a visit to Bahrain for talks with the Persian Gulf Tiny Island’s officials.

Cameron, whose term in office saw the closest ever diplomatic and military ties with Bahrain, arrived in Manama earlier and met Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, despite ongoing human rights violations by the Manama regime.

Cameron also visited the headquarters of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (BEDB) and met with Bahrain’s transport and telecommunications ministers.

Pro-democracy campaigners have expressed concern over the visit amid speculations that Cameron could follow former premier Tony Blair’s footsteps and use his international contacts for personal business gains.

“During his term as prime minister, Cameron paid little regard to human rights in Bahrain, and now, without the obligations or responsibility of office, he is likely to go the way of Tony Blair, using his elite network for lucrative personal gain,” the Middle East Eye news portal quoted Marc Owen Jones, a campaigner with Bahrain Watch, as saying.

According to a report by The Guardian, Blair helped Saudi Arabian-owned oil company PetroSaudi lobby the Chinese government during his time as Middle East peace envoy in 2010.

Blair’s company received £41,000 a month and 2-percent commission on any multi-million pound deals that were secured, the report said.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, director of advocacy at London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, lashed out at Cameron for inking multi-billion-dollar military ties with the repressive regimes in the Persian Gulf region while he was in power.

“Under David Cameron, Britain sold more than £15bn in weapons to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and consistently failed to apply British leverage positively in Bahrain. He is no longer prime minister, and he should not use his privileged position to provide further political support for the repressive Gulf kingdom,” he added.

“The presence of the UK Ambassador at the meeting raises more questions about this visit. Former UK officials should not turn into political mercenaries for this repressive Gulf Kingdom,” he added.

It is unclear whether Cameron or the government of Bahrain paid for the trip.

Bahrain, home to US Navy’s 5th Fleet, has been rocked by a wave of anti-regime demonstrations since mid-February 2011.

Scores of people have been killed and hundreds of others wounded or detained amid Manama’s Saudi-backed crackdown on dissent and widespread discrimination against the country’s Shiite majority.