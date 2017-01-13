Two-Goal Single Shot: Arabs and Struggles for Tel Aviv Closeness

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 January 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul

Weaponizing Water against Damascus, Mosul Terrorists in Syria and Iraq are weaponizing water against civilians as a means of pressure.

ISIS’ Last Card in Battle Further losses on the ground push the terrorist groups seek new anti-civilian ways.

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor -An Arab Israeli has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as desperate following a crippling blockade imposed by the Israeli regime since 2007.

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily The ambitious dream by Saudi rulers to become the dominant regional power is now gone down in the flames

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria Turkey’s Syria policy has been a failure as even Turkish politicians acknowledge their government’s mistakes.

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz

Israeli Army Faces Crisis: Haaretz

The Israeli army is suffering heavy losses on the front of quality and is facing a crisis in its field units, the Israeli Haaretz daily reported on Wednesday

Bahrain Steps up Crackdown on Opposition: HRW Human Rights Watch says Bahraini regime has stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures and groups

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq Airstrike by US-led coalition forces has killed at least 30 civilians in the Iraqi northern city of Mosul

Trump Ready to Lift Sanctions on Russia US president-elect says he is ready to lift his country’s sanctions against Russia after taking the Oval Office

Syrian Army Launches Offensive to Liberate Palmyra Syrian army initiated its long awaited operation to liberate the recently captured city of Palmyra from ISIS terrorist group

Iran, Russia Maintain Close Dialogue on Syria: Russian FM Russian foreign ministry says the country will maintain its close dialogue with Iran over Syrian war ahead of ceasefire negotiations

Iraqi Army Liberates More Regions in Mosul Iraqi forces have liberated more regions in their ongoing operation to defeat the ISIS terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul

US Embassy Relocation Assault against Not Only Palestinians, But Muslims: Al-Aqsa Mufti The religious authority in the al-Aqsa Mosque warned against a possible relocation of US embassy to al-Quds

Yemeni Forces Kill Two Saudi Soldiers in Retaliatory Attack Yemeni army forces killed two Saudi forces in their latest retaliatory attack after Saudi aggression against the Arab country

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport Syrian foreign ministry strongly condemned Israeli regime and its western allies for a recent attack on its military airports by Tel Aviv

Turkey Arrests Erdogan’s Ex-Security Chief over Failed Coup Alwaght- Turkey government has arrested the former head of President Erdogan’s security staff over alleged ties with US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of having masterminded the mid-July coup attempt last year.

Europe Must Boost Efforts to Save Refugees Dying of Cold: UNHCR The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says European governments must do more to help refugees dying in Europe’s sudden cold snap instead of pushing them back from borders and exposing them to violence and confiscations.

1000s Syrian Forces Awaiting Largest Op in East Aleppo Alwaght- Thousands of Syrian army forces are getting ready to launch their largest operation against ISIS terrorist group in the eastern countryside of Aleepo.

US Senators Propose Bill to Halt Funding UN over Anti-Israeli Resolution Alwaght- US Republican senators have proposed a legislation to halt funding for the United Nations, one month after the international body passed a resolution condemning Israeli regime’s illegal settlement on the occupied Palestinian territories.

UK’s Cameron Visits Bahrain amid Al Khalifa Ongoing HR violation Alwaght- Pro-democracy activists voiced concerns after UK’s Former Prime Minister David Cameron mad a visit to Bahrain for talks with the Persian Gulf Tiny Island’s officials.

Israeli Regime Attacks Military Airbase near Damascus, Syria Alwaght- Israeli regime carried out a rocket attack against a Syrian Air Force installation southwest of the capital Damascus causing a huge explosion.

Republican Congressmen Urge Trump Relocate Embassy in Israeli Regime More than 100 Republicans lawmakers of the US Congress signed a letter addressed to incoming president Donald Trump, calling on him to immediately relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

US Spy Agencies Practices’ Reminiscent of Nazi Germany: Trump American spy agencies use Nazi tactics, the incoming US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Saudi Airstrike kills 7 civilians in Western Yemen Latest rounds of Saudi airstrike against Yemen’s residential areas have killed at least seven civilians.

Israel to Build More Settlement on Occupied Palestinian Lands Alwaght- Israeli regime is reportedly planning to build another illegal settlement in the occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), ignoring international calls on Tel Aviv to halt the constructions.

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Two-Goal Single Shot: Arabs and Struggles for Tel Aviv Closeness

Saturday 14 January 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Two-Goal Single Shot: Arabs and Struggles for Tel Aviv Closeness

Riyadh Hesitates to Pursue Normalization with Tel Aviv

Arab Regimes from Egypt to Tunisia Seek Normalization with Tel Aviv

Saudi FM Secretly Visits Israel after Israeli Officials Visit Riyadh to Counter Iran

Alwaght- With Donald J. Trump's victory in the US presidential election and his entry to the White House, one of the issues that needs to be taken into account is the influence his rise to power can leave on the Arab world, including the Israeli regime’s ties with the Arab countries, and particularly with the Persian Gulf states.

During his election campaign, Trump blasted the Persian Gulf Arab states' policies especially Saudi Arabia among others, maintaining that his country supports the Saudis and so they certainly have to pay the cost of such a backing. But when Trump came out winner of the presidential race, the initial reaction of the Persian Gulf states was congratulation messages which began pouring in from the Arab leaders to the president-elect.

Trump’s criticism of Saudi Arabia was expressive of the fact that what the Arab countries, and noticeably Riyadh, could not take from the outgoing President Barack Obama cannot be taken from the incoming president.

During his campaign Trump has implied that the US should milk the fat Saudi Arabia as much as possible, and when the wealthy sheikhs become useless it should abandon the Middle-East.

During the Obama presidency, Washington benefited from the Saudi-trained armed takfirist groups to materialize its interests in countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. But during the Trump’s administration, the US interests could see some changes, because the new president is well aware that part of the factors that helped him win the White House were linked to his rightist stances and tendencies including his tough postures against the radical Islamist groups. This comes while inflow of Muslim refugee to the US was a natural outcome of support offered to the extremist groups by the Western countries.

Trump's lashing out at Saudi Arabia can also be observed from a different angle: the Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, during Trump’s presidency will shift to the Israeli regime, a strategic ally of the US in West Asia region, in a bid to save their bonds with Washington. In fact, they think that normalization of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv makes a guarantee for continuation of their relations with Washington under Trump’s administration.

Influenced by the developments that have been shaking the region in the past few years as well as the volatility in the oil prices in the global markets, the Persian Gulf Arab states, topped by the Saudi kingdom, are seeking ways to keep closeness to the US. One of these ways is moving close to the Israeli regime, because they are well aware that at the time being there is no alternative choice. Egypt, which can take role of a linking ring between Riyadh and Washington, is in a state of escalation with Saudi Arabia.

The chill that is hitting the relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia majorly comes from policies of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt in dealing with Syria’s developments and his backing for President Bashar al-Assad. On the other side, Turkey cannot be counted on as an option that can make a reconciliation between the Saudi rulers and Trump, because it is yet to be clear how Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan want to get along, especially now that Trump has decided to label Muslim Brotherhood movement, which is bankrolled and politically backed by Ankara and Erdogan in person, a terrorist group.

In such circumstances that the Arab sheikhdoms and Saudi Arabia find no further choices that can push them to proximity to the incoming US president, the only choice is Tel Aviv, which in past few years held a multitude of overt connections with the Arab leaders. Saudi diplomats like the retired army General Anwar Eshki and Turki al-Faisal, the former Saudi intelligence chief, acted influentially to strengthen Saudi-Israeli contacts. But such an Arab proximity to Tel Aviv and the latter’s role playing will bring about costs for the Arab countries. The basic cost will be a normalization of Tel Aviv-Arab relations.

Meanwhile, a set of developments will be signaling closeness between the Israelis and the Arabs at the time of Trump. Among them the following can be referred to.

1. When an anti-Israeli resolution was planned to be proposed to the United Nations Security Council to condemn the Israeli settlements in West Bank and Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Egypt was named to be among the UNSC members to raise the proposal in a session. But a phone call from Donald Trump to el-Sisi was enough to press the Egyptian President to back down from Egyptian intention to join the anti-Israeli UNSC measure. The retreat received a positive response from the Israeli regime’s government. Tel Aviv called the Egyptian retreat a sign indicating Tel Aviv-Cairo closeness and their firm mutual relations.

2. In recent days, a visit to Bahrain by an Israeli commercial delegation and its meetings with top figures from the Persian Gulf Arab states drew multiple reactions. It was branded a “step” toward diplomatic normalization between Manama and Tel Aviv. Some sources suggested that a number of members of this Israeli delegation were agents operating for the Mossad, the Israeli spy service.

3. Sheikh Ali Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the president of the Bahrain Football Association, has announced that a delegation representing the Israeli Football Association will take part in meetings of the FIFA Congress set to be held on May 11, 2017, in the capital Manama. The Bahraini official has said his own justifications to paint the visit as not being very sensitive.

He said: “certainly Bahrain’s hosting of the FIFA Congress is more significant than visit of Bahrain by three members of the Israeli Football Association. We always see the glass half full, and clearly it is not just us to separate politics from sports.”

4. Finally, an Arab thaw with the Israeli regime is one of the Tel Aviv’s hopes for the Trump’s presidency term. Ayub Kara, the deputy minister of regional cooperation of the Israeli regime, has mentioned the fresh joint work between the Israeli regime and Jordan, announcing that very soon representatives from the World Bank will visit the port city of Eilat to study financing a project for building a bridge that connects the Israel city to Jordan’s Aqaba Port.

Commenting on the future of relations between the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia, the Israeli official said that he will travel to Saudi Arabia in 2017 after official entry of Trump to the White House. He said that in these conditions, the Saudis need Tel Aviv. He at the same asserted that now that a president other than Obama leads the White House, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Israeli regime could even visit Riyadh.

So although for a long time the region’s Arab states had half-overt half-covert relations with the Israeli regime, in the current situation it is likely that the Arabs will  boost ties with Tel Aviv with a consideration of the Arab camp’s isolation in the region and Saudi Arabia's and its allies' use of Tel Aviv as a tool to get closer to Trump. This issue not only bolsters diplomatic relations between them but also will serve to pave the way for enhanced ties of the Arab countries with Trump.

