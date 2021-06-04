Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 6 April 2021

What Does Make Qatar Quietly Improve Its Military Power?

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes? Once the Saudis had supremacy in the talks but now Ansarullah movement is the determining factor and can foist its conditions on Riyadh.

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Iran started testing the next-generation IR-9 centrifuge for enriching uranium, which is 50 times more powerful than the IR-1 centrifuge, spokesman of The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Tuesday

Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf Iranian and Pakistani naval forces have staged joint exercises in the Persian Gulf, which extended to the Strait of Hormuz and the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

Iran Arrests Israeli Spy in East Azarbaijan Province An Israeli spy and a number of other spies tied to security services of different countries have been arrested in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan.

Pfizer Freezes Delivery of Covid-19 Vaccines to ‘Banana Republic’ Israel Calling Israeli regime a "banana republic," Pfizer halted deliveries of the Covid-19 vaccine until the American pharmaceutical corporation gets paid for the last 2.5 million doses, amid political infighting in Tel Aviv.

No Change in US Policy of ‘Blackmail, Sanctions’ under Biden: Russian Diplomat The United States’ practice of blackmailing other countries and imposing sanctions on them is continuing under the administration of President Joe Biden and will never end, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

’Boycott UAE’ Campaign over Israeli Normalization Goes Global A pro-Palestinian boycott campaign targeting the UAE for normalization of relations with Israel is starting to gather momentum around the world.

Israeli Premier Appears in Court over Corruption Charges The Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court for the resumption of his corruption trial.

Iran Can Provide Uzbekistan with Transit Route to International Markets: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the Islamic Republic can provide Uzbekistan with a transit route to international markets and waters.

Turkey Detains 10 Retired Admirals over Straits Convention Statement Turkey detained 10 retired admirals who signed a statement asserting the importance to Turkish security of the Montreux Convention designed to prevent the militarisation of the Black Sea, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

Iran-China Strategic Agreement Major Warning to US: Parliament Speaker Recent Iran-China strategic cooperation agreement is a major warning to the United States that international relations will no longer be in its favor, the Islamic Republic’s Iran’s Parliament speaker said on Sunday.

22 Indian Security Personnel Killed in Ambush by Maoists Heavy casualties were reported in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where fierce gun battle erupted between Indian security forces and Maoist rebels.

Somali Army Kills 76 Shabab Militants At least 76 al-Shabab militants were killed in Somalia after a fierce fighting broke out on Saturday between Army and the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group.

Iraqi Groups Reject Talks with US, Urge Full Withdrawal of American Forces A prominent Iraqi anti-terror group has reacted to the upcoming round of so-called strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, whose key agenda item is reportedly the US combat deployment, emphasizing that armed resistance and operations against American occupation forces will continue until they are fully removed from the Arab country.

Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King Jordanian security forces have arrested on Saturday a number of high-profile figures for an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset A Syrian rebranded al-Qaeda affiliate was a US “asset” for pursuing Washington’s hegemonic policy in West Asia, Top US diplomat James Jeffrey has admitted.

Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years Iran exports to China could triple in value within the next few years, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said amid expectations that Tehran and Beijing would exponentially increase their trade relations after signing a long-term economic partnership agreement.

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Jordan Coup Attempt: Architects, Possible Scenarios

Leak from Wuhan Lab or US Military One? US, China Trade Barbs over Covid Origin

Somali Army Kills 76 Shabab Militants

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed

22 Indian Security Personnel Killed in Ambush by Maoists

Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process: Nominal Summit for Real Afghan Peace

Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years

Iran Can Provide Uzbekistan with Transit Route to International Markets: FM Zarif

Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer

What’s Really Behind EU’s Syria Aid Conference?

Turkey Detains 10 Retired Admirals over Straits Convention Statement

Iraqi Groups Reject Talks with US, Urge Full Withdrawal of American Forces

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

US, Allies Drop 46 Bombs Per Day for 20 Years: Report

“Friends of UN Charter”: A Coalition against Western Economic Terrorism

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion

Why Is Saudi Truce Plan for Yemen Doomed to Fail?

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister

Iraq National Dialogue Proposal: How and Why?

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Iranian and Pakistani naval forces have staged joint exercises in the Persian Gulf, which extended to the Strait of Hormuz and the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

“The Pakistan Navy flotilla was sent from Bandar Abbas to the region to hold a combined naval exercise in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman,” Staff Officer of the First Naval District of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Captain Reza Sheibani said on Tuesday.

He added that the joint drill was meant to improve the combat capabilities of the two countries’ naval forces and exchange information and military expertise.

“The exercise sought to demonstrate naval prowess and ensure closer coordination. It also aimed to establish constructive and dynamic interactions in order to create lasting peace and security in the region,” he said.

Sheibani further said the drills included aerial and maritime transfers, and a passing exercise (PASSEX) — meant to ensure that the navies are able to communicate and cooperate in times of war or humanitarian relief — in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman during the war game.

He went on to say that the Iranian naval units, consisting of Alborz destroyer, a missile-launching vessel and a helicopter, together with marine and logistics units of the Pakistan Navy were present in the joint naval exercise.

The Pakistani flotilla berthed at the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday for a three-day visit, and was officially received by the Iranian Navy’s officers.

The visiting flotilla consists of two vessels and is under the command of Commodore Khan Mehmood Asif.

During the visit, the Pakistan Navy delegates held meetings with Iranian Navy and military officials and discussed mutual areas of interest.

 

Iran Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise

