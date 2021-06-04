Iran Arrests Israeli Spy in East Azarbaijan Province

Alwaght- An Israeli spy and a number of other spies tied to security services of different countries have been arrested in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the director general of East Azarbaijan's provincial intelligence department, said no member of any Takfiri terrorist group is present in the province.

The official, however, did not give any further information about the number of those arrested or their nationalities.

Back in August 2020, Iranian intelligence forces identified and arrested a number of spies linked to foreign espionage services.

The deputy head of the Intelligence Ministry’s counter-espionage department announced at the time that five teams of spies had been dismantled in the process, describing the arrests as the latest in a series of blows dealt to the global “hegemonic system.”

The official said foreign intelligence officers, using various complex methods, were attempting to spy on Iran’s nuclear, political, economic, military and infrastructural projects.

They were operating under the auspices of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Israeli spy agency Mossad, and those of some European countries involved in recent espionage cases and intended to conduct acts of sabotage in Iran, intensify cruel sanctions against the country, prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring modern know-how and damage Tehran’s relations with friendly states, the official noted.