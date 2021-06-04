Pfizer Freezes Delivery of Covid-19 Vaccines to ‘Banana Republic’ Israel

Alwaght- Calling Israeli regime a "banana republic," Pfizer halted deliveries of the Covid-19 vaccine until the American pharmaceutical corporation gets paid for the last 2.5 million doses, amid political infighting in Tel Aviv.

Some 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were expected in Israel on Sunday, after Passover ended, but were delayed until further notice on grounds that the previous shipment hadn’t been paid for, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Pfizer executives reportedly called Tel Aviv regime a “banana republic” and said they couldn’t understand how something like this could happen in an organized country, a correspondent for Galatz, the Israeli army radio, said Monday.

Tel Aviv reportedly has bought 15 million doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as 12 million more of the Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs. The regime has spent $788 million, with another $758 million reserved for further purchases, a health ministry representative told legislators last month.

The figures, disclosed for the first time at the request from Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni, showed that Israel had paid a price per dose “much higher” than previously believed.

The Israeli health ministry sought approval to get 30 million more doses, but the meeting they requested for last Monday was canceled due to a conflict between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz, Israeli media reported.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Gantz called the meeting off because Netanyahu refused to confirm Gantz as justice minister, leaving him in acting capacity after his term expired on April 1. However, Gantz’s office said that the purchase of the 2.5 million Pfizer vaccines had already been approved and that the payment delay was the fault of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party. The health ministry has not commented on the situation.

Netanyahu – who has been PM since 2009 – has been in an uneasy coalition government with his chief rival Gantz since May 2020, after the third election in the span of a year failed to produce a viable majority coalition. Another snap election was held last month, and there are reports a new government could be announced as early as Tuesday.