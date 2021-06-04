Jordan Coup Attempt: Architects, Possible Scenarios

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 6 April 2021

What Does Make Qatar Quietly Improve Its Military Power?

What Does Make Qatar Quietly Improve Its Military Power? The Qatari leaders believe they need to diversify their military partnerships as they learn from the Saudi-led blockade.

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes? Once the Saudis had supremacy in the talks but now Ansarullah movement is the determining factor and can foist its conditions on Riyadh.

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

No Change in US Policy of ‘Blackmail, Sanctions’ under Biden: Russian Diplomat

No Change in US Policy of ‘Blackmail, Sanctions’ under Biden: Russian Diplomat

The United States’ practice of blackmailing other countries and imposing sanctions on them is continuing under the administration of President Joe Biden and will never end, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

’Boycott UAE’ Campaign over Israeli Normalization Goes Global A pro-Palestinian boycott campaign targeting the UAE for normalization of relations with Israel is starting to gather momentum around the world.

Israeli Premier Appears in Court over Corruption Charges The Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court for the resumption of his corruption trial.

Iran Can Provide Uzbekistan with Transit Route to International Markets: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the Islamic Republic can provide Uzbekistan with a transit route to international markets and waters.

Turkey Detains 10 Retired Admirals over Straits Convention Statement Turkey detained 10 retired admirals who signed a statement asserting the importance to Turkish security of the Montreux Convention designed to prevent the militarisation of the Black Sea, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

Iran-China Strategic Agreement Major Warning to US: Parliament Speaker Recent Iran-China strategic cooperation agreement is a major warning to the United States that international relations will no longer be in its favor, the Islamic Republic’s Iran’s Parliament speaker said on Sunday.

22 Indian Security Personnel Killed in Ambush by Maoists Heavy casualties were reported in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where fierce gun battle erupted between Indian security forces and Maoist rebels.

Somali Army Kills 76 Shabab Militants At least 76 al-Shabab militants were killed in Somalia after a fierce fighting broke out on Saturday between Army and the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group.

Iraqi Groups Reject Talks with US, Urge Full Withdrawal of American Forces A prominent Iraqi anti-terror group has reacted to the upcoming round of so-called strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, whose key agenda item is reportedly the US combat deployment, emphasizing that armed resistance and operations against American occupation forces will continue until they are fully removed from the Arab country.

Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King Jordanian security forces have arrested on Saturday a number of high-profile figures for an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset A Syrian rebranded al-Qaeda affiliate was a US “asset” for pursuing Washington’s hegemonic policy in West Asia, Top US diplomat James Jeffrey has admitted.

Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years Iran exports to China could triple in value within the next few years, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said amid expectations that Tehran and Beijing would exponentially increase their trade relations after signing a long-term economic partnership agreement.

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Analysis

Jordan Coup Attempt: Architects, Possible Scenarios

Tuesday 6 April 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Jordan Coup Attempt: Architects, Possible Scenarios

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan

Jordan Plans to Restore Ties with Neighboring Syria: Minister

Is Jordan Breaking Alliance with Saudi Arabia, West?

Alwaght- On Sunday, the news of a failed coup attempt in Jordan kingdom hit the international media headlines. Media reported arrest of Prince Hamza bin Hussein, the former crown prince and half brother of King Abdullah II of Jordan along with 20 others for "threats to national security and stability."

In a video message, the prince said he was "under house arrest" by the military, and then Jordanian Joint Chief of Staff Major General Youssef Ahmed al-Haniti said in a statement that Prince Hamza "was asked to stop activities and movements targeting the nation's security."

With the publication of the news and considering the history of foreign actors behind the scenes in planning or participating in military coups in Arab and Islamic countries such as Egypt, Sudan, Mali, and Turkey in recent years, the fingers of blame soon were pointed to Saudi, Emirati, and the Israeli regimes that are infamous for their destabilizing actions in the region. 

The argument of the supporters of the theory of the Saudi and Emirati involvement in Jordan power grab attempt is built on the arrest of two coup plotters who are known to have close relationship with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. 

According to the official Jordanian news agency, Petra, the detainees included "Sharif Hassan bin Zaid" and "Bassem Awadullah" who were arrested for "security reasons". Bin Zaid was previously the special envoy of the Jordan’s monarch to Saudi Arabia. 

Awadullah, however, was the chief of staff of the royal palace in 2007, and before that the head of the king's office. In recent years, Awadullah has worked as an advisor to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He was one of the architects of the privatization process of the Saudi oil giant Aramco. He was also with Prince Mohammed at the January annual investment conference dubbed " Future Investment Initiative", held in Riyadh. After leaving Jordan, Awadullah flew to the UAE, where he founded a company he named El-Tomouh, or ambitions in English, reported Petra news agency. The two detainees have, overall, strong relationship with Saudi Arabia and are widely believed in Jordan to have Saudi citizenship and passports.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper of Israel reported on the events in Jordan on Saturday night, naming the Saudi government and "another" Persian Gulf Arab state behind the attempt. The newspaper continued, citing high-ranking Jordanian sources, Saudi government and other country, whose name was not mentioned in the report, coordinated with each other to carry out the coup in Jordan and were aware of what was happening. The Israeli newspaper assumed the other involved country was the UAE. 

The plot promoted some questions: What are the Israeli-Saudi goals? Does it accord with the developments in Jordan to call the plot a coup attempt, as did the Israeli media? Was the alleged coup an operational plot to overthrow King Abdullah II or there was another goal behind the attempt? 

Although the Jordanian government is considered an ally of Saudi Arabia and generally has good relations with the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies, some widening gaps in their bilateral relations in recent years cannot be ignored. 

In a general sense, the roots of the fundamental differences between Saudi Arabia and Jordan date back to tribal hostilities, at least to the 1920s. At that time, the forces of AbdulAziz Al Saud, known as Ibn Saud, the founder of Saudi Arabia, expelled the Hashemites, who claim to be descendants of the Prophet Muhammad, from the Hejaz region to become the guardians of the two holy shrines in Mecca and Medina. Although Cold War policies reduced this Saudi-Jordanian animosity and rivalry, they resurfaced in the first Persian Gulf war in 1990-1991, when Jordan under King Hussein built alliance with Ba'athist Iraq. At the time, the Saudis claimed the alliance was aimed at retaking Hejaz from the Al Saud. In this tough period, the Saudis cut off economic aids to Amman.

Recently, this competition renewed in another way to gain legitimacy for the custodianship of another important Muslim holy place, Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (Jerusalem). Since the late 1940s, the Hashemites have served as custodians of Muslim holy sites in Al-Quds, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque— the third holiest site in Islam. But rumors have been circulating in the region in recent years that the Saudis are aspiring for the role. This rivalry over holy sites gained further traction especially that King Abdullah II and bin Salman have no close relations. 

Jordan is strongly opposed to actions of bin Salman, as well as the Emirati foreign policy head Mohammed bin Zayed , to complicate the Palestinian issue and end the decades-long Arab-Israeli conflict over the Palestinian cause through compromises to Tel Aviv. 

The demographic factor plays an important role in Jordanian politics. Palestinians account for a majority of the 6.5 million Jordanian population who fled to Jordan before the Israeli foundation in 1948 and after the Six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. This encourages Amman leaders to find the "deal of the century", which is based on rejecting the Palestinian right for return, harmful to their interests. Such an opposition provoked Saudi and Emirati punishments against Amman via cutting off economic aids in anticipation of flexibility to their policies. 

As a country grappling with economic crisis, Jordan is heavily dependent on foreign support. Unemployment rate is about 19 percent, with youth unemployment estimated at around 40 percent. The debt-to-GDP ratio is very high, at 94 percent as figures show. In recent years, Jordan has begun austerity measures to meet the conditions for borrowing from the International Monetary Fund, but these policies have led to periodic anti-government protests by various segments of the society, forcing Amman to reduce the subsidies cut slope. In addition, although Jordan has been relatively successful in curbing the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic, along with the closure of jobs, has intensified the kingdom's economic predicament. 

This situation has led to Jordan becoming more dependent on the Persian Gulf states. According to 2018 data, an estimated 800,000 Jordanian citizens work abroad, representing more than 11 percent of the total Jordanian population. Most of Jordanian immigrants work in the Persian Gulf Arab countries. 61.3 percent are in Saudi Arabia, 14.1 percent in the UAE, 12.5 percent in Qatar, 6.1 percent in Oman, 3.7 percent in Kuwait, and 2.1 percent are in Bahrain, reports suggest. 

This economic dependence naturally entails political costs and limits Jordan's independence from Saudi and UAE policies on regional issues, especially given Saudi Arabia's position in the Arab world. However, even if Jordan cooperates with the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council, it tries to maintain its freedom of maneuvering. In 2017, for example, Amman rejected a request from the Abu Dhabi and Riyadh to ban the Muslim Brotherhood and cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, which led to Riyadh canceling its economic aid package to the country. The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan is the most important opposition force inside the parliament and the most powerful and influential political group, with a strong popular support base. 

Another Jordan inconsistency with the Saudi policies was when the Saudis launched in March 2015 the "Operation Decisive Strom" against Yemen. Initially, the Saudi rulers succeeded to gather around themselves Sunni Arab countries, including Jordan. But soon Jordan rejected to send ground forces to the campaign and its participation in air operations only lasted a short time. 

Although these fissures can explain Saudi-Emirati-Israeli destabilizing plots in Jordan to put strains on the king to join their regional policies, the theory about a military coup remains ungrounded. According to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safdi, none of the detainees were army staff. The fact that the coup was arranged without involvement of the army chiefs promotes alternative scenarios: It was either a warning to the Jordan leader by the Saudis and Emiratis or a preventive government measure to check any coup plans by figures close to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in the power circle in the middle of the economic crisis and broadening public discontentment with the government.

Jordan Coup Saudi UAE Palestinian Cause Policy Tel Aviv

