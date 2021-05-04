Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Make Qatar Quietly Improve Its Military Power?

What Does Make Qatar Quietly Improve Its Military Power? The Qatari leaders believe they need to diversify their military partnerships as they learn from the Saudi-led blockade.

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes? Once the Saudis had supremacy in the talks but now Ansarullah movement is the determining factor and can foist its conditions on Riyadh.

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

’Boycott UAE’ Campaign over Israeli Normalization Goes Global

A pro-Palestinian boycott campaign targeting the UAE for normalization of relations with Israel is starting to gather momentum around the world.

Israeli Premier Appears in Court over Corruption Charges The Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court for the resumption of his corruption trial.

Iran Can Provide Uzbekistan with Transit Route to International Markets: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the Islamic Republic can provide Uzbekistan with a transit route to international markets and waters.

Turkey Detains 10 Retired Admirals over Straits Convention Statement Turkey detained 10 retired admirals who signed a statement asserting the importance to Turkish security of the Montreux Convention designed to prevent the militarisation of the Black Sea, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

Iran-China Strategic Agreement Major Warning to US: Parliament Speaker Recent Iran-China strategic cooperation agreement is a major warning to the United States that international relations will no longer be in its favor, the Islamic Republic’s Iran’s Parliament speaker said on Sunday.

22 Indian Security Personnel Killed in Ambush by Maoists Heavy casualties were reported in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where fierce gun battle erupted between Indian security forces and Maoist rebels.

Somali Army Kills 76 Shabab Militants At least 76 al-Shabab militants were killed in Somalia after a fierce fighting broke out on Saturday between Army and the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group.

Iraqi Groups Reject Talks with US, Urge Full Withdrawal of American Forces A prominent Iraqi anti-terror group has reacted to the upcoming round of so-called strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, whose key agenda item is reportedly the US combat deployment, emphasizing that armed resistance and operations against American occupation forces will continue until they are fully removed from the Arab country.

Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King Jordanian security forces have arrested on Saturday a number of high-profile figures for an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset A Syrian rebranded al-Qaeda affiliate was a US “asset” for pursuing Washington’s hegemonic policy in West Asia, Top US diplomat James Jeffrey has admitted.

Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years Iran exports to China could triple in value within the next few years, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said amid expectations that Tehran and Beijing would exponentially increase their trade relations after signing a long-term economic partnership agreement.

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What Does Make Qatar Quietly Improve Its Military Power?

Alwaght- Persian Gulf has always been an attractive and lucrative market for arms sellers. On the side of the arms buyers, Qatar in the recent years has designed one of the region’s most ambitious weapons procurement programs. Qatari leaders have inked vast military deals with regional and international powers. In the past few days, for example, Doha engaged in talks for military partnership boost with the US, Britain, and Turkey.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Defense, as part of a recent agreement with Britain, the two countries will conduct joint military exercises to use Hawk and Voyager aircraft for training on refueling. The Voyager fleet is one of the faces of the British military partnership across the world and Qatar’s AAR Aircraft Services in the next two years would be part of this project.

Shortly after the agreement, the Qatari Ministry of Defense said in a statement that senior US and Qatari military officials met in Doha to discuss expanding military cooperation. Earlier, in December 2020, Qatar signed a military agreement with the US government on maritime cooperation. The small Arab emirate also announced last Tuesday that more Turkish troops have been deployed to a military base in the capital Doha.

In the Qatari armed forces, the air force is a top priority of Doha leaders. Its aircraft number jumped dramatically in 2017 to 96 from 12, and more aircraft are set to be bought.

In 2017. The Qatari air force operated 10 Mirage 2000 fighter jets, made in France. These aircraft were literally nothing compared to the huge and modern Saudi and Emirati fleets of warplanes. The country with three deals of new fighter jets tried to narrow the imbalance with other Persian Gulf monarchies.

In 2017, the country bought 36 F-15QA modernized fighter jets from Boeing worth of $12 billion.

Qatar signed an agreement with Britain in September 2017 for 24 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets in an effort to diversify its air force sources.

In May 2015, Doha signed a $6 billion deal with French aerospace giant Dassault for 24 Rafael fighter jets. As part of the initial deal, another 12 were ordered in 2018, bringing the total to 36. Qatar also intends to purchase another 36 of these jets, and has also expressed interest in purchasing from Russia state-of-the-art long-range S-400 air defenses.

The Qataris also purchased 6 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey. Doha also received two large cadet training ships built in Turkey, as well as a fleet of patrol vessels for its coast guard. It has also signed an agreement with Italy to build a submarine as well as a naval base for its navy.

In ground terms, the Qatari leaders also are resolved to boost their country’s capabilities. They have developed their fleet of combat tanks, buying 62 Leopard 2 super modern German tanks.

Learning lessons from the 3-year blockade

Undoubtedly, the security riddle in the Persian Gulf and the arms race between the Persian Gulf monarchies over the past decade has been the main reason for Qatar's tendency to increase its military might. Relations between the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council member states, especially the two main poles of the council the Muslim Brotherhood-aligned Qatar on the one hand and Saudi Arabia and the UAE and Bahrain on the other hand, broke down after the Arab uprisings of 2011, as each of these poles sought to help different factions in the still-unfolding Syrian and Libyan conflicts.

But the turning point in the Qatari interest in improving its military basis was the crisis that hit the Cooperation Council and consequent Saudi, Emirati, Egyptian, and Bahraini all-out ban on Qatar in 2017 and risked a military confrontation. In the beginning of the crisis in June 2017, to Doha’s surprise and despite a protection cover the US committed to provide to the Persian Gulf emirate, Saudi Arabia and the UAE imposed sanctions on Doha and threatened it with military action, apparently with Washington’s green light.

By setting 13 humiliating and offensive conditions for Doha by the blockading sides for any rapprochement, it became clear that there was a substantial fragmentation within the (P) GCC that was unlikely to improve any time soon. Under these circumstances, Doha quietly sought to strengthen its weak military forces and signed a joint military-defense agreement with Ankara.

Under the pact, Turkey was allowed to establish a military base on the Qatari soil, with hundreds of Turkish advisors sent to train the Qatari forces. The work on the military base had started in 2014 following an agreement. Immediate closure of the Turkish base was one of the quartet’s conditions.

Qatar’s pushing forward with the military cooperation with the allied countries to bolster its military power on the one side gives away the fact that the Cooperation Council’s crisis has not been settled totally after AlUla reconciliatory summit in Saudi Arabia on January 4 that ended with an announcement terminating the blockade on Doha. It was in the middle of this détente process, however, that Bahraini-Qatari border tensions resurfaced. Many analysts agree that violation of the Qatari airspace by the Bahraini fighter jets at the time came with the Saudi go ahead. On the other side, this Qatari tendency lays bare the change of views of the Qatari leaders who so far put all their foreign security protection eggs in the basket of military partnership with the Americans.

