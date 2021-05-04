Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Make Qatar Quietly Improve Its Military Power?

What Does Make Qatar Quietly Improve Its Military Power? The Qatari leaders believe they need to diversify their military partnerships as they learn from the Saudi-led blockade.

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes? Once the Saudis had supremacy in the talks but now Ansarullah movement is the determining factor and can foist its conditions on Riyadh.

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

A pro-Palestinian boycott campaign targeting the UAE for normalization of relations with Israel is starting to gather momentum around the world.

Israeli Premier Appears in Court over Corruption Charges The Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court for the resumption of his corruption trial.

Iran Can Provide Uzbekistan with Transit Route to International Markets: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the Islamic Republic can provide Uzbekistan with a transit route to international markets and waters.

Turkey Detains 10 Retired Admirals over Straits Convention Statement Turkey detained 10 retired admirals who signed a statement asserting the importance to Turkish security of the Montreux Convention designed to prevent the militarisation of the Black Sea, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

Iran-China Strategic Agreement Major Warning to US: Parliament Speaker Recent Iran-China strategic cooperation agreement is a major warning to the United States that international relations will no longer be in its favor, the Islamic Republic’s Iran’s Parliament speaker said on Sunday.

22 Indian Security Personnel Killed in Ambush by Maoists Heavy casualties were reported in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where fierce gun battle erupted between Indian security forces and Maoist rebels.

Somali Army Kills 76 Shabab Militants At least 76 al-Shabab militants were killed in Somalia after a fierce fighting broke out on Saturday between Army and the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group.

Iraqi Groups Reject Talks with US, Urge Full Withdrawal of American Forces A prominent Iraqi anti-terror group has reacted to the upcoming round of so-called strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, whose key agenda item is reportedly the US combat deployment, emphasizing that armed resistance and operations against American occupation forces will continue until they are fully removed from the Arab country.

Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King Jordanian security forces have arrested on Saturday a number of high-profile figures for an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset A Syrian rebranded al-Qaeda affiliate was a US “asset” for pursuing Washington’s hegemonic policy in West Asia, Top US diplomat James Jeffrey has admitted.

Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years Iran exports to China could triple in value within the next few years, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said amid expectations that Tehran and Beijing would exponentially increase their trade relations after signing a long-term economic partnership agreement.

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Israeli Premier Appears in Court over Corruption Charges

Israeli Premier Appears in Court over Corruption Charges
Alwaght- The Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court for the resumption of his corruption trial.

“The relationship between Netanyahu and the defendants became currency, something that could be traded,” lead prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari said on Monday during opening arguments as he presented the so-called Case 4000 about the premier’s ties with the owners of a news website.

“This currency could distort a public servant’s judgment,” Ben-Ari added, further insisting that the regime’s top executive had misused “the great governmental power entrusted to him, among other things to demand and derive improper benefits from owners of major media in Israel in order to advance his personal affairs - including when he faced his desire to be re-elected.”

Netanyahu, who is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the first such trial of a sitting Israeli prime minister, has denied all wrongdoing, portraying himself as the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

Netanyahu came to Jerusalem District Court in a dark suit and black protective mask as scores of protesters – who refer to him as “Crime Minister” – taunted him by shouting slogans against his policies. His supporters also showed up outside the court building.

Judges allowed Netanyahu to leave the courtroom after opening arguments, when the witness testimony begins.

No quick resolution of his trial, which now enters a more intensive, evidentiary phase, is anticipated with a ruling several months away.

The hawkish prime minister would not be compelled to resign from his post unless he is convicted with all appeals exhausted, which could take several years.

The development came as the Israeli regime’s President Reuven Rivlin began consulting with party leaders on who might form the next coalition government -- a toss-up after the fourth inconclusive election in less than two years was held on March 23, giving neither Netanyahu nor his rivals a clear mandate.

Palestinian groups, meanwhile, reacted to the results of the election, saying they hold out little hope for a change in Tel Aviv’s policies toward Palestinians following the vote.

Amid speculations that the latest poll would result in the formation of one of the most right-wing Israeli coalitions, Hazem Qassem, spokesman for the Palestinian resistance group of Hamas, called on Palestinians to adopt a united policy to confront increasing Israeli extremism.

This is while Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party finished first, winning 30 seats in the 120-member parliament, but his ability to form a stable governing coalition is precarious, a reality that has plagued him for several years.

Rivlin began two days of consultations with party officials on Monday to determine who has a plausible path towards a 61-seat majority, in a parliament bitterly divided between those who back Netanyahu and those committed to ending his 12-year rule.

Moreover, it appears far from certain that the anti-Netanyahu bloc can unite, raising the prospect of a fifth election by the embattled regime in less than three years.

 

