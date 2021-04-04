How Is Pro-Sovereignty Discourse Forcing Its Way in Upcoming Iraqi Elections?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes?

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes? Once the Saudis had supremacy in the talks but now Ansarullah movement is the determining factor and can foist its conditions on Riyadh.

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Iran-China Strategic Agreement Major Warning to US: Parliament Speaker

Iran-China Strategic Agreement Major Warning to US: Parliament Speaker

Recent Iran-China strategic cooperation agreement is a major warning to the United States that international relations will no longer be in its favor, the Islamic Republic’s Iran’s Parliament speaker said on Sunday.

22 Indian Security Personnel Killed in Ambush by Maoists Heavy casualties were reported in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where fierce gun battle erupted between Indian security forces and Maoist rebels.

Somali Army Kills 76 Shabab Militants At least 76 al-Shabab militants were killed in Somalia after a fierce fighting broke out on Saturday between Army and the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group.

Iraqi Groups Reject Talks with US, Urge Full Withdrawal of American Forces A prominent Iraqi anti-terror group has reacted to the upcoming round of so-called strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, whose key agenda item is reportedly the US combat deployment, emphasizing that armed resistance and operations against American occupation forces will continue until they are fully removed from the Arab country.

Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King Jordanian security forces have arrested on Saturday a number of high-profile figures for an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset A Syrian rebranded al-Qaeda affiliate was a US “asset” for pursuing Washington’s hegemonic policy in West Asia, Top US diplomat James Jeffrey has admitted.

Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years Iran exports to China could triple in value within the next few years, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said amid expectations that Tehran and Beijing would exponentially increase their trade relations after signing a long-term economic partnership agreement.

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element

Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
How Is Pro-Sovereignty Discourse Forcing Its Way in Upcoming Iraqi Elections?

Monday 5 April 2021
 
 
 
 
 
How Is Pro-Sovereignty Discourse Forcing Its Way in Upcoming Iraqi Elections?

Iraqi Groups Reject Talks with US, Urge Full Withdrawal of American Forces

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces

Alwaght- As Iraq moves forward to the early elections on October 10, making general demands and forming coalitions by the political groups present themselves as the top obsessions of the nation’s politics.

In the past parliamentary elections, specific demands were made by various sides. The upcoming election is no exception, with the political factions raising major social demands.

In the past two years, one of the most important priorities of Iraqi citizens, or even their top priority, has been improving the economic conditions or what the analysts name “economic-centered discourse.” However, it became clear that in recent months the pro-independence and sovereignty discourse and the need to shore it up topped demands on the Iraqi political scene.

Iraqi political factions highlight need for saving sovereignty and expelling foreign troops

With just six months left to the snap parliamentary elections in Iraq, the political factions in the country embrace more than ever pro-independence discourse and underscore the need to confront violations to Baghdad's sovereignty. In recent months, leading figures like Saerun leader Muqtada al-Sadr, Fatah leader Hadi al-Amiri, and State of Law leader and former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki underscored the necessity to implement the foreign troops expulsion bill of the parliament that was approved on January 5, 2020. The bill ratified two days after the then US army, with the direct order of the then US president Donald Trump, assassinated two anti-terror commanders, Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, at Baghdad International Airport in a flagrant violation of the Iraqi national security and sovereignty.

What started by the Iraqi parliament is now raised strongly again by the Iraqi political game-changers. For example, recently Faleh al-Fayadh, the commander to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), or Hashd al-Shabbi locally, in an address commemorating one of its martyred commanders asserted: “The presence of foreign forces on the Iraqi soil is a violation of Iraq’s national sovereignty. War, sacrifices, and martyrdom all serve the sovereignty which makes sense with the foreign forces withdrawal. We fight, and present martyrs to ensure our country’s sovereignty.

Pointing to the “decisive” conditions the country is living in an annual convention of the National Wisdom Movement, Sayed Ammar al-Hakim mentioned the challenges Iraq passed and those it has ahead. He said the first challenge is maintaining the vital gains by strengthening the territorial sovereignty via expelling the foreign forces.

“This is achievable with three nos: no to combat forces, no to permanent military bases, and no to foreign intervention in Iraq’s home affairs,” said al-Hakim.

Why are Iraqi political parties increasingly cherishing security and independence?

As the expulsion of foreign forces and emphasis on the national sovereignty maintenance are taking shape as the top election discourse in Iraq, the question is that why such demands are gaining momentum more than ever.

Four reasons may stand as driving forces behind this brewing discourse in the Iraqi politics.

1. Eighteen years after the liberation of Iraq from the dictatorship of the Ba'athist party, foreign presence and intervention, like a great damaging factor, have always threatened the sovereignty and the political community of new Iraq. At first, it may have seemed that the US occupational force presence was limited to a few years, but now it has become apparent to Iraqi public that the West, led by Washington, is trying to extend its military presence in Iraq and even build permanent military bases there, while its presence brought nothing but insecurity and instability.

2. The involvement of the US and Europe in ISIS rise in Iraq, as well as their efforts to divide the country by promoting the independence of the Kurdistan region in the north from the center and south, have made the Iraqi political community aware that Washington and US strategists are working to undermine Iraq's national interests and security. This encourages demands, both from people and political factions, for foreign military withdrawal among other election demands. The certainty is that any party embracing this discourse will make wider popular basis.

3. Mustafa al-Kadhimi government’s tolerance with the presence of foreign troops has been another key factor promoting pro-independence demands in the Iraqi society. Walking on an opposite path to people, PM al-Kadhimi during over a year of holding the post did not take the smallest moves to implement the binding bill. In some cases, he crossed the ordinary lines of tolerance with the Americans, sparking anger of the politicians.

All in all, the course of the political developments is increasingly aligning with the opposition to the uninvited foreign presence. Contrary to al-Kadhimi’s tolerant spirit and practices, many political factions and an overwhelming majority of the people mark the national sovereignty and independence as a red line respected only with immediate foreign military withdrawal.

