  Sunday 4 April 2021

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes?

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes? Once the Saudis had supremacy in the talks but now Ansarullah movement is the determining factor and can foist its conditions on Riyadh.

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King

Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King

Jordanian security forces have arrested on Saturday a number of high-profile figures for an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset A Syrian rebranded al-Qaeda affiliate was a US “asset” for pursuing Washington’s hegemonic policy in West Asia, Top US diplomat James Jeffrey has admitted.

Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years Iran exports to China could triple in value within the next few years, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said amid expectations that Tehran and Beijing would exponentially increase their trade relations after signing a long-term economic partnership agreement.

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element

Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King

Sunday 4 April 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Alwaght- Jordanian security forces have arrested on Saturday a number of high-profile figures for an alleged plot against King Abdullah II.

Bassem Awadallah, a long-time confidante of King Abdullah II who later became minister of finance, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, are among those arrested on Saturday, according to Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency.

Awadallah had helped spearhead economic reforms before leaving as head of the royal court in 2008.

There were initial reports that Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a former crown prince and the king’s half-brother, was also arrested, but Jordan’s army chief of staff denied the reports and said the prince has been to “stop some movements and activities that are being used to target Jordan’s security and stability.”

General Yousef Huneiti, the army chief of staff, said an investigation is still ongoing and its results will be made public “in a transparent and clear form”.

“No one is above the law and Jordan’s security and stability are above all,” he told the official Petra news agency.

Jordanian security forces had earlier arrested a former adviser to King Abdullah and others on “security-related” grounds, Petra reported.

It’s not usual to see the arrests of top officials and royal family members in Jordan, a normally stable Arab kingdom which borders Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

King Abdullah II has ruled Jordan since the 1999 death of his father, King Hussein, who ruled the country for close to a half-century.

Jordan’s economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. With a population of around 10 million, the country also hosts more than 600,000 Syrian refugees.

 

