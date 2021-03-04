What’s Really Behind EU’s Syria Aid Conference?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes?

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes? Once the Saudis had supremacy in the talks but now Ansarullah movement is the determining factor and can foist its conditions on Riyadh.

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report

British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element

Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What's Really Behind EU's Syria Aid Conference?

What's Really Behind EU's Syria Aid Conference?
Alwaght- The European Union held Syria aid conference for the fifth consecutive year in Brussels on March 29 and 30. 

The conference was attended by at least 77 delegations from 50 countries, 10 regional organizations and international financial institutions, and 17 UN agencies to discuss, virtually, the main aspects of the Syrian crisis. 8 representatives of civil society from Syria and other countries in the region also took part in the online event. The US was also a guest of the conference. 

Ostensibly aimed at raising funds to support Syria and help mitigate the effects of the crisis, the conference has so far had little success and remained more of a clumsy humanitarianism show and sham defense of human rights than a real aiding initiative. 

It, in its place, promotes a question: What is the EU goal behind holding the conference for the firth year? 

Three drivers may be behind the so called Syria support meeting: 

A nominal conference with paradoxical support to human rights 

The EU-sponsored conference on Syria was held under the slogan of support for Syrian refugees whose displacement has been caused by the US and EU sanctions on Syria while Damascus has been in a fierce battle against foreign-backed terrorist groups over the past decade. There is little doubt that the Western sanctions have caused Syrian people's plights as terrorist fighters, on the other hand, targeted their security and daily life. The US's Caesar sanctions and EU's independent sanctions targeting finances to Syrian government prepared the ground for emergence of a massive economic crisis in the war-torn Arab country. Despite claims of support, so far the conference made no difference to the deteriorating economic conditions in Syria, giving reasons to many observers to suggest that the Europeans only intend to falsely pose as human rights supporters with much care about humanitarian help. 

According to the UN, at the fourth conference, held in June 2020, participants pledged $5.5 billion to reconstruction of Syria during the same year, but the country saw no aids on the  ground. 

This year's conference announced the collection of more than $10 billion, of which $4.2 billion will be used to allocated to humanitarian needs inside Syria and $5.8 billion to support Syrian refugees and the countries hosting them. A look at the number of countries present at the conference makes it clear that not only such a sum was possibly not raised but also ways of spending of such a sum, if raised, are covered with ambiguity. 

The closing report of the conference suggested that Germany donated nearly $2 billion, the US $596 million, the EU $560 million, Qatar $100 million, and the UAE $30 million. The total sum is very less than $10 billion as the target sum of the conference. Analysts argue that it makes no sense that the US and EU which themselves are the cause of Syrian suffering with their sanctions and even support to extremist fighters take a humanitarian gesture and give help to about 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. 

A politically-motivated conference to delegitimate President Bashar al-Assad 

Ostensibly, the US and Europe seek humanitarian aims behind the conference, but a deep look makes it clear that they seek political goals.  

Western countries have been deeply concerned in recent years about the central government's progress in its fight against terrorism and the Syrian people's realization of the real nature of the radical and terrorist groups backed by the West. The West is well aware of the fast increasing popularity and legitimacy of the Syrian President Assad who continues his push against a litany of barbarous terrorist militias came to Syrian from many foreign countries. In such circumstances, the EU holds the donation conference representing West’s last efforts to delegitimate Damascus government and pave the way for Assad ouster from power. 

Establishing obstacles ahead of Eastern powers 

Currently, the Russian and Chinese influence gain in West Asia is presenting itself as a challenging issue for the Western actors which for long years played in the region unchallenged. 

Russia has shown a keen interest in a serious presence in West Asia since 2015 when it became involved in the anti-terror battle in Syria. China showed the same strong interest by advancing in the region the "Road and Belt Initiative" that aims to revive the ancient Silk Road. 

Standing on the opposite side are the Western powers which are severely worried about the two Asian heavyweights bolstering their power regionally and globally. One of the Western responses to this clout gain by Moscow and Beijing is financial support to Syria to pave the way for rise of a pro-Western political system in the Arab country in the future to help check the Eastern powers' foothold in Syria.

 

