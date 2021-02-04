Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes?

How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes? Once the Saudis had supremacy in the talks but now Ansarullah movement is the determining factor and can foist its conditions on Riyadh.

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report

British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element

Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes?

Saturday 3 April 2021
 
 
 
 
 
How Is Yemeni Negotiation Atmosphere Seeing Changes?

Alwaght- Over the past days, Oman hosted a new round of negotiations on Yemen crisis between a Sana’a delegation and other foreign sides.

Although in the current situation the new US administration claims it seeks ways to end the devastating Saudi war on Yemen and fundamental changes have taken place on the battlefield and brought the attention to Muscat talks, this round of talks, like other various talks in the past, has failed to reach the conclusion needed to end the war and stop the Saudi and allies’ aggression against the Yemeni people.

On Thursday, Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement announced that the talks with the Americans on a political solution to the seven-year war have failed to bring forth positive results.

As for the reasons for the failure of this round of talks and its effects on the conditions of the warring parties, significant changes can be seen in the Yemeni peace negotiations.

Saudi defeat in the war

One of the most important changes in the Yemeni peace negotiations has to do with the side demanding ceasefire. Saudi Arabia's strategy for the Yemeni war has long changed from winning a military battle to adopting a war of attrition and gradually destroying Yemen through comprehensive sanctions targeting its economic infrastructure. This strategy has always encouraged the Saudis to take a pro-peace gesture by expressing the interest in going to the negotiating table as a cover amid mounting regional and international criticism and pressure. Just contrary to their claims, on the ground, they pursue military solution, an approach always pushing the talks to collapse.

In the current circumstances, however, the situation has changed fundamentally, and this time it is Riyadh that is working hard to stop the advances of the Yemenis towards the strategic province of Ma'rib, as well as the large-scale attacks deep into Saudi territory, which have become ordinary and uncontrollable. Still, Riyadh's unwillingness to make concessions on ending the siege and bombing have shown that the Saudis still prefer an erosive war as the only way to escape the defeat. Now Saudi Arabia and its largely-naïve Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is struggling to find ways to persuade the advancing Ansarullah, which also has the capability to create balance of terror with attacks on the Saudi infrastructure and vital sites, to agree to a tactical truce. The offer was strongly rejected by the Yemeni resistant movement. This paradigmatic change tells of Riyadh losing its superiority in the battle and seeking to cut the costs of defeat on the negotiating table.

Change of the determining player in the negotiations  

The Muscat talks also demonstrated another important change and it is the change of who determines the course of talks. Ansarullah rejection of the Saudi and American suggestions is an issue that should not be easily passed. Once limited reopening of Sana’a airport and lifting Hudaydah port were triumphant privileges for Sana’a leaders in any talks but now rejection of such offers and demanding full reopening of Sana’a airport with the capability for global flights, lifting Hudaydah blockade, and ending air and ground attacks show that the movement is now the party that takes the initiative in the negotiations. Actually, the determining factor is no longer Saudi Arabia but Sana’a.

In February, the US special envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking and the UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths after a meeting with Ansarullah representatives in Jordan promised to advance peace talks in accordance with a UN plan that calls for reopening Hudaydah and ceasing the fire. The comments were rejected by Ansarullah as it argued that with its position and determining power on the battleground the offering was trivial. Mohammed Abdel Salam, Ansarullah’s spokesman, in a Twitter post said: “They deal with us for a living, a sheet of medicine, and freedom of movement.”

Mansour Hadi checkmated

Another change in favor of Ansarullah and Sana’a can even lead to removal of the resigned President Mansour Hadi and his weight from the stage of negotiations. This is an important change in the Yemeni crisis.

During the six years of brutal war against the Yemeni people, the most important tool used by the Saudis to justify their invasion has been restoration of the fugitive Hadi to power. With the Western support, the UN approved resolution 2216 that described any parallel government by the revolutionary forces in Sana’a illegal. In all these years, the Hadi’s instable and shaky governments were puppets to the Saudis and the Americans and supported the Saudi atrocities against the civilians and continued inhumane siege. But now, on the threshold of the expulsion of Saudi-affiliated mercenaries from Ma'rib province as the last stronghold of the Arab coalition in the north, as well as the stumbling of legitimacy of Mansour Hadi's cabinet in the south following a dispute with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, Mansour Hadi’s role and weight in the negotiations are unraveling while reciprocally the National Salvation Government in Sana’a witnesses international credit boost.

Yemen Ansarullah Negotiations Saudi War

