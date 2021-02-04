British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

Train Crash Kills 48, injures 66 in Taiwan At least 48 passengers were killed and over 66 were injured in Taiwan after an express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element

Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report

British Publisher Altered School Textbooks in Favor of Israeli Regime: Report
Alwaght- British educational publisher Pearson has altered the content of two school textbooks in favor of the occupying regime of Israel and, as a result, failed to offer pupils a balanced view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a group of academics said.

The academics said in a report that the London-based publisher had made hundreds of changes to two GCSE textbooks used by UK high schools and distorted the historical record related to the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The books, titled Conflict in the Middle East and The Middle East: Conflict, Crisis and Change, both by author Hilary Brash, are read by thousands of GCSE and International GCSE students annually.

The report, written by Professors John Chalcraft and James Dickins, Middle East specialists and members of the British Committee for the Universities of Palestine (BRICUP), found hundreds of changes to the textbooks, averaging three changes per page, that included alterations to text, timelines, maps and photographs, as well as to sample student essays and questions.

Highlighting multiple changes to the books, the report said the alterations had been made after an intervention by the Board of Deputies of British Jews working together with UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

The eight-page report said that many references to Jewish and Israeli violence or aggression had been removed or softened by Pearson, while references to Arab and Palestinian violence had been systematically added or intensified.

The Deir Yassin massacre, in which Israeli forces killed at least 107 Palestinian civilians, was described in the original version of the International GCSE textbook as "one of the worst atrocities of the [1948] war," while Person replaced the word "atrocities" with "acts" in the revised edition.

In another example the original version said, "International law states that a country cannot annex or indefinitely occupy territory gained by force,” while the revised version replaced this with "Some argue that international law states that a country cannot annex or indefinitely occupy territory gained by force.”

Professor Chalcraft, one of the authors of the report, said, “Overwhelmingly, the changes which have been made to these texts add or substitute statements, information and interpretations which favor an Israeli narrative, and remove or replace those that support Palestinian narratives.”

Chalcraft stressed that "the overall effect is to make these books dangerously misleading.”

Khaled Fahmy, professor of Arabic Studies, King's College Cambridge, said, “While it is laudable that Middle Eastern history books are regularly revised and updated, the manner in which these two school textbooks have been revised is shocking and unacceptable.”

“School textbooks should be revised based on the advice and expertise of academics and scholars, not by reviewers selected by an organization of lawyers whose rationale is advocating for” an illegal entity, he added.

The report concluded that "school children should not be supplied with propaganda under the guise of education," and called for their immediate withdrawal.

Moreover, the executive of the National Education Union (NEU) — the UK's main teaching union — expressed concern about the findings outlined in the report as well as the editorial process which led to the changes.

The NEU said it would be contacting Pearson for clarification.

“Our core editorial principle is to support the teaching of this important period in Middle East history in a fair, neutral and balanced way," Pearson said in a statement after pausing distribution of the two textbooks.

“We stand by our texts but had already taken the decision to pause further distribution while we discuss further with stakeholders,” it added.

Israel was created in 1948 after a Western-backed military seizure of vast expanses of Arab territories.

In 1967, it occupied the entire West Bank, including East al-Quds (Jerusalem), following full-frontal military operations. Israel later annexed the territories.

Upon annexation, it also began propping up settlements, which the international community deems illegal due to their construction on occupied land.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

 

