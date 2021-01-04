Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process: Nominal Summit for Real Afghan Peace

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic's state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea

US, Philippines Discuss Chinese Activities in South China Sea

The US and the the Philippines discussed China’s recent activities around islands in the South China Sea, where Manila has designated an economic zone

Russia Backs Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal: Foreign Minister Russia is in favor of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in its initial form, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element

Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic's state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process: Nominal Summit for Real Afghan Peace

Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process: Nominal Summit for Real Afghan Peace
Alwaght- The ninth “Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process” on Afghanistan was held in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe on Monday.

The summit, with “strengthening consensus for peace and development” as its slogan, kicked off with the speeches of President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan.

The security challenges and terrorist threats the region is facing as well as the ways of boosting Afghanistan relations with other Central Asian states were the key points of discussion of the meeting.

Formation of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process

Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process as an organization was established in 2011 at the suggestion of Afghanistan and with the support of Turkey. The first conference with the participation of foreign ministers of 14 member countries, including Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the UAE was held in Istanbul.  

Australia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Finland, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Britain, and the US all support the process. It has also been endorsed by several regional and international organizations. These are also observer members.

Previous summits were hosted by Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, India, and Azerbaijan. Since 2011, consequently Istanbul, Kabul, Almaty, Beijing, Islamabad, Amritsar, Baku, and Istanbul hosted the summit.

The security challenges and terrorist threats Afghanistan and the region are facing, as well as the need to develop Afghanistan's communication routes with Central and South Asia, are the focus of the main and observer members of this process. Building trust, fighting terrorism, trade, infrastructures, regional economic partnership, and cooperation on education and training also make the goals of the process.

The investment and the ways to ensure security to maintain and develop the investment cash injected into the Afghan economy have always been an important concern of investors and businessmen of other countries. During the discussions, the representatives of the countries seek ways to address these challenges.

Iran, supporter to peace and stability in Afghanistan

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was one of the attendees of the meeting and addressed the gathering.

Iran has always been a backer to peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized establishment of an inclusive government. This was highlighted by Zarif.

“We support a peace process that is purely Afghan. The UN as the most transparent observing body should not allow policies of a number of countries endanger Afghanistan’s future,” Zarif told the conference.

Zarif also stressed responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. Referring to ISIS terrorist group’s activities in Afghanistan, he said: "We should all be aware of ISIS efforts to use religious extremist elements to promote religious and ethnic conflicts in this country.”

Heart of Asia and Afghanistan

Numerous meetings and conferences have so far been held on Afghanistan and achieving lasting peace in this country, but the path of peace and stability remains labyrinthine as the war and insecurity remain marring pro-peace efforts.

One of the main reasons the foreign and international meetings and conferences have not been able to establish lasting peace and security in Afghanistan has been large number of countries participating in these meetings and conferences that lack common views on war-torn country.

For example, regarding the recent gathering in Dushanbe, although the member and observer states are somehow involved in Afghanistan’s developments and many of them can play a positive role in the Afghan peace process, they were unlikely to reach a common vision for peace in Afghanistan due to their differences. India and Pakistan’s conflict of views on Afghanistan is just one example. Saudi-Turkish and Indian-Chinese conflicts of views are also important.

The 9-year summit so far have failed to yield any fruits for Afghanistan. The meetings of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process more than being fruitful are nominal summits for talks on Afghanistan. So, they are hardly expected to make any different and determining contribution to the Afghan peace. 

 

