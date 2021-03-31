Iraqi Demand for Iran Power Supply Increase: Drivers, Messages

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 31 March 2021

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed

Saudi Regime Spent Over $1.5 B on Sportswashing Rights Abuses: Revealed

Saudi authorities have spent colossal sums of money in a bid to sportswash its horrible human rights record, a new report by an international human rights organization has revealed

Russia Will Not Allow Americans to Speak to It from Position of Force: Spokseman Russia will allow no one to speak to Moscow "from the position of force," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer Iraq called on Iran to restore natural gas supplies that are months after Tehran decided to cut the flow by more than a half over arrears

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’ Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element

Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Iraqi Demand for Iran Power Supply Increase: Drivers, Messages

Wednesday 31 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Demand for Iran Power Supply Increase: Drivers, Messages

Iraq Calls on Iran to Restore Gas Supply before Summer

Alwaght- As the heat season arrives, the power shortage again presents itself in Iraq as a top challenge and concerning case for the government in Baghdad. In past years, power shortage sparked protests especially in the southern provinces, with the ptotesters expressing discontent with the poor government performance in supplying this service. The most important protest wave hit Basra in 2019.

The officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity have already started their efforts to guarantee fuel supplies for power plants to run through the summer and also to increase the electricity imports. As in previous years, the main focus of Baghdad to meet its electricity needs is Tehran. Iran has been a major source of power supply to Iraq since 2004. About 40 percent of Iraq's electricity comes from Iran, which has been one of the reasons for close relationship between the neighbors.

 Iraqi officials recently demanded Iran to increase its power and energy supplies to their country in a significant demand. It is significant because this demand comes while the US and Arab countries since past few years have been engaged in unceasing struggle to cut Iran from the Iraqi energy and electricity market.

Two reasons seem to have encouraged Baghdad to apply for more Iranian power supplies:

Iraqi push for power self-sufficiency and Iran’s comparative advantage

Iraq currently needs around 29,000 megawatts of power to meet its needs, but the country now can produce 19,000 megawatts despite all the efforts made by Baghdad to increase the production. Ahmad al-Abadi, the electricity ministry’s spokesman, said that despite limited financial resources and a failure to approve this year’s federal budget, the ministry managed to reach 19,000 megawatts. “Our next plan is to push the production to 22,000 megawatts before the summer with renewal of power plans in a number of provinces,” he added.

The fact is that with the accumulated economic problems in Iraq, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s government is deeply concerned that the shortage of electricity in the coming summer will rekindle anti-government protests. In the summer, Iraq usually suffers from long hours of power outages during the day amid extreme heat. The government this year wants to cut the need for power by adding more than 3,000 megawatts to its production capacity.

Iraq’s eyes are on Iran and there are two important reasons for that. First, Iran has comparable advantage for Iraq electricity imports in comparison to other countries. Second, due to the deep Iraqi-Iranian bonds, Tehran more than once showed its readiness to help the Iraqi government and society. At the time being, Iraq’s debts to Iran are around $2.6 billion and the Iraqi officials try to pay them off.  Baghdad expects Tehran to increase its gas to Iraq to the previous levels, namely 50 million square meters per day to avoid power outages in the coming summer. All in all, the Iraqis are aware of the Iranian importance in their power provision and also its advantage compared to other providers.

Arab countries unable to replace Iran energy supply to Iraq

Over the past year, many foreign news outlets, especially Arab media, have reported on the negotiations between the Arab countries and Iraq to meet the latter’s energy needs and enter into a kind of energy alliance with Baghdad.

The reality is that since last year, the US government has encouraged energy companies to invest in Iraq's electricity sector. Washington also encouraged Arab countries to enter into cooperation with Iraq to supply Iraq with power and thus replace Iran. Reports talked about $1.4 billion deal between Iraq and the US’s General Electric for delivery to Iraq of 54 advanced gas turbines to guarantee power stability. But not only so far were none of the promises of help fulfilled but also Iraq more than ever needs the Iranian help.

It is worth mentioning that the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies are not very much interested to cooperate with Iraq due to their inadequate power and it is the US that encourages the negotiate electricity with Baghdad. The certain point is that none of them can replace Iran as a major power supplier to Iraq.

 

Iran Iraq Power Supply Grid US Outages

