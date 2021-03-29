Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 29 March 2021

Editor's Choice

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

News

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’

Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the international community to make a new formal pact governing the use of the internet with the aim of banning potentially hostile actions in order to maintain peace online.

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element

Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist

Israeli Politics Caught in Election Abyss: Scenarios Ahead

Why Is Saudi Truce Plan for Yemen Doomed to Fail?

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali

Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist

Israeli Politics Caught in Election Abyss: Scenarios Ahead

Putin Calls for Creating ‘Legally Binding’ Global Cyberspace Treaty

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’

Erdogan’s Hasty Economic Surgery: Goals and Implications

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

US, Allies Drop 46 Bombs Per Day for 20 Years: Report

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran

Hadi-Doha Reconciliation: A Saudi Trap for Qataris?

Why Is Saudi Truce Plan for Yemen Doomed to Fail?

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’

Monday 29 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Forces Advance in Ma’rib despite Saudi-Led Forces Using ‘Human Shield’
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have made more gains in the country’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, seizing more regions amid concerning reports that Saudi-led soldiers and their mercenaries are using refugees as “human shield” to slow the advance of Yemeni sides.

Military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Lebanon-based and Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network that Yemeni forces and their allies could establish control over the areas of Malbuda, Hamma al-Za'aib and Nakhla in the Medghal district, besides Hamma al-Hamra area in the Sirwah district.

The sources highlighted that Yemeni armed forces were able to make progress in Sirwah and Medghal districts despite incessant airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition warplanes.

They added that bitter clashes between Yemeni forces and Saudi-sponsored militants loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi have also left dozens of people dead or wounded on both sides.

Separately, several pro-Hadi militants were killed or injured when a Saudi-led fighter jets ‘mistakenly’ struck their gathering in Nakhla area.

Al-Mayadeen TV also reported that Saudi-led military aircraft had carried out more than two dozen airstrikes in the Sirwah and Medghal districts over the past few hours to support the Riyadh regime’s mercenaries in their repeated attempts to counter operations by Yemeni troops.

The developments took place a day after Ma’rib provincial governor Ali Mohammed Ta'iman said Saudi-led forces and their allies were using displaced persons as human shields on the outskirts of the city of Ma’rib.

Ta'iman stated that Saudi-led forces have refused to allow refugees to move to safer areas and away from confrontations, in a desperate attempt to trade their sufferings and use them to slow the advance of Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from Popular Committees.

He pointed out that Yemeni armed forces have been careful to spare civilians, including displaced persons, ever since they started their military operations in Ma’rib, warning that Saudi-led militants are keeping artillery systems near some refugee camps.

Ta'iman highlighted that the local authority has even submitted several initiatives to move displaced persons to areas away from conflict zones, but Saudi-backed militants have turned down the requests.

Over the past few weeks, Ma’rib has been the scene of large-scale operations by Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters, who are pushing against Saudi-sponsored pro-Hadi militants.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Yemen's former president back to power and crushing Ansarullah. 

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The Saudi-led military aggression has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions of people.

It has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the country.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Arabia Ma’arib

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality