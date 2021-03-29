Iran’s IRGC Thwarts Attack in Shush, Kills A Terrorist

Alwaght- Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted attacks against military and police stations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, killing a terrorist element.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the IRGC said that two members of a terror outfit linked to the so-called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) began firing at military and police stations in Shush city on Friday morning, leading to clashes with its forces.

According to the statement, the terrorists tried to enter the posts, but their attack was neutralized and both were injured and taken to hospital, one of whom died on the way.

The statement said their Kalashnikov assault rifles and ammunition were also confiscated.

In a statement on Sunday to honor Iran’s security forces, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi lauded the forces’ efforts to provide security and stability in the country.

Alavi said the Iranian security forces foil all ploys and plots hatched by the hegemonic states, led by the US and the Israeli regime and their regional servants, against the Iranian people and government one by one.

“The Anonymous Soldiers’ Week is an opportunity to pay tribute to parts of the silent struggles of your anonymous soldiers and brave sons in the great fight and jihad (struggle),” he said.

The terrorist group ASMLA has been engaged in armed conflict against the Islamic Republic with the aim of separating Khuzestan Province — home to some of the country’s Arab population — from the rest of Iran.

Last year, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry published secret correspondence between Saudi Arabia’s spy service and the terrorist group.

The documents were published by the ministry on November 18, 2020, days after the ringleader of the separatist armed group was arrested.

The ministry announced the detention of Farajollah Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, in a statement on November 12, saying he had been identified and arrested during a series of “specialized and combined measures” by intelligence forces.

Chaab had planned several terrorist attacks in Tehran and Khuzestan in recent years, the statement read, adding that he was planning a new assault when he was arrested.

In September 2018, the ASMLA claimed responsibility for an earlier attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Khuzestan’s provincial capital, which killed 25 people, including members of the IRGC and civilian bystanders, and injured 70 others.