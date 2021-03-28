Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 29 March 2021

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

French Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Northern Mali French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Sunday 28 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Rights Group to Organize Hunger Strike to Urge End to Yemen War

Alwaght- An advocacy group announced it plans to organize a hunger strike starting later this month in Washington DC to urge the US government to end all support for the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemeni nation.

The Yemeni Liberation Movement made the announcement in a statement in which the group introduced itself as a “grassroots, volunteer-led organization working to mobilize our communities for an end to the Yemen war, and bring liberation and sovereignty to all of Yemen.”

“The US must end ALL support to the Saudi coalition’s blockade on Yemen!” the group said in its statement, which was issued to mark the sixth anniversary of the Saudi-led war against Yemen.

Yemeni Liberation Movement also said it was working in a coalition with other organizations, including Just Foreign Policy, Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, Friends Committee of National Legislation and Yemeni Alliance Committee, while it was itself based in Detroit.

According to the group, they will be on a hunger strike in Washington DC starting on March 29 to protest the war coalition’s intensification of a fuel blockade, which has made it impossible for trucks to transport food and other necessities into Yemen.

"The US and Saudi coalition claim that they aren't breaking any humanitarian war crimes, because they are allowing food and other necessities to enter the country. However,  the fuel blockade has made it impossible for trucks to transport these essential items, that have been rotting for months," the group said.

“This has caused mass, wide-spread famine, with UNICEF expecting as much as 400,000 children to starve to death within weeks or months,” Yemeni Liberation Movement said, adding, “However, weeks and months have already passed and we believe many of them have already died.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies waged the war on Yemen in March 2015 with the goal of bringing the former Saudi-backed Yemeni regime back to power.

However, the military campaign, which also intended to defeat the popular Ansarullah movement in a few weeks, has lasted six years without any prospect of an end to the Saudi-led aggression on the horizon.

In recent weeks, the Saudi-led forces have intensified their attacks against Yemen, but the raids have not remained unanswered by the Yemenis, who are on their way to gain control of all areas that are under the control of Saudi-backed mercenaries loyal to Yemen’s former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Yemen hit by 65,982 individual airstrikes in six years

A recently released report has estimated the number of air raids on Yemen throughout the war to be at least 22,766, with up to 65,982 individual airstrikes that have killed 8,759 civilians and injured 9,815 others.

The report, published on Thursday by the Yemen Data Project, said that on average, 1,459 civilians have been killed every year since 2015, while 2,336 children were among the dead.

More than a quarter of civilian fatalities were children, according to the report, which pointed out that the war has been backed by the US, Britain and France throughout the years.

“During the six years of the air war, medical facilities were bombed 86 times, killing and injuring 211 civilians. At least 293 civilians were killed and injured in 390 air raids on educational facilities including schools and universities,” the report explained.

“Ten percent of all air raids over the six years hit residential areas resulting in 40% of all civilian casualties. Water and electricity sites were bombed 150 times, markets 225, farms 703 times. 64 air raids hit food storage facilities,” it added.

It came days after a report by Save the Children similarly warned that at least a quarter of all civilian casualties from the Yemen war in two years have been children.

The report, released on Tuesday, revealed that in 2018, one in five civilian casualties were children, but emphasized that the number rose in 2019 and 2020 to one in four.

Currently, 1.8 million children under five years of age are suffering from moderate acute malnutrition while almost 400,000 children under five are suffering from severe acute malnutrition, Save the Children added.

 

Yemen war Yemeni Liberation Movement Hunger Strike

