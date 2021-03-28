Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

French military reportedly has killed six civilians in an airstrike in Mali’s remote Gao region

Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails

Sunday 28 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinians Want Freedom of Hamas Officials from Saudi Jails
Alwaght- Palestinians in beseiged Gaza Strip demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Saudi Arabia to release two officials from the Hamas resistance movement who are imprisoned in the kingdom.

The protest took place, with the participants chanting slogans against Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, al-Quds al-Arabi newspaper reported.

They called on the Riyadh regime to release Muhammad al-Khudari, 83, and his son Hani, who are being kept behind bars in Saudi Arabia over the past three years.

Abdul Majid al-Khudari, a brother of the elderly inmate, told reporters during the protest that his family had repeatedly sent messages to Saudi officials demanding the detainees’ immediate release, but it had received no response.

"Today, we gathered here to tell the world that there is a human being (Muhammad al-Khudari) who was subjected to oppression and is now in a Saudi prison. He is suffering from cancer,” he said, noting that his brother’s presence in Saudi Arabia was legal and coordinated with the kingdom.

Al-Khudari and his son were arbitrarily arrested on April 4, 2019 and remained in detention without charge for almost one year. The father was undergoing cancer treatment when he was taken into custody.

Both men were forcibly disappeared for one month after their arrest, and held incommunicado and in solitary confinement for the next two months of their detention.

According to Amnesty International, "the two men were interrogated behind closed doors without the presence or participation of their lawyers, and their treatment and conditions of detention have caused them major stress and psychological pressure, especially Dr. Muhammad al-Khudari, as denying him access to adequate medical care led to worsening his health condition".

"These conducts violate the prohibition of torture and other forms of ill-treatment."

On March 8, 2020, they were charged before the Saudi Supreme Court with "joining a terrorist group," as part of a collective trial of 68 Hamas members.

The trial “was marred by numerous and serious violations of their rights in the due process, including enforced disappearance, arbitrary arrest and detention and solitary confinement,” according to Amnesty International.

Israel arrests 3 Hamas leaders ahead of elections

On Friday, Israeli forces arrested three prominent Hamas leaders, Hatem Qafisha, Issa al-Jabari and Mazen al-Natsheh, in the West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

The arrests come as Palestinian political factions are preparing for legislative elections on May 22, in which Hamas is expected to win a majority of seats in the Parliament.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces released two Hamas members after detaining them for interrogation from the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, and arrested five former Hamas prisoners.

In early March, Israeli media reported that the regime’s spy agency Shin Bet had contacted Hamas members and supporters in the occupied West Bank and warned them against running in the upcoming polls.

According to Palestinian prisoners' rights group Addameer, a total of 4,400 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently held in Israeli detention facilities.

They experience numerous rights violations, including torture, repression, assault and the denial of proper medical treatment.

The regime in Tel Aviv has an infamous “administrative detention” system, under which it imprisons Palestinians without trial or charge, with some prisoners being held in administrative detention for up to 11 years.

 

Palestine Gaza Hamas Saudi Arabia

