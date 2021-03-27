Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 27 March 2021

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests

Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

Israeli Regime Buying Cheap Oil from US-Backed Militants: Paper The Israeli regime reportedly has been buying cheap oil from US-backed Kurdish militants who illegally were selling crude from Syria’s occupied oil fields

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests

Saturday 27 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Myanmar Security Forces Kill over 90 in Deadly Day of Post-Coup Protests
Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

The lethal crackdown, which took place on Armed Forces Day, drew strong renewed criticism from Western countries. British Ambassador Dan Chugg said the security forces had “disgraced themselves” and the U.S. envoy called the violence horrifying.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the junta leader, said during a parade to mark Armed Forces Day that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

State television had said on Friday that protesters risked being shot “in the head and back”. Despite this, demonstrators came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns, as they have done almost daily since the Feb. 1 coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Myanmar Now news portal said 91 people were killed across the country by security forces.

At least 29 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed in Mandalay, and at least 24 people were killed in Yangon, Myanmar Now said. A boy as young as five was earlier reported among the dead in Mandalay but there were conflicting reports later that he may have survived. Another 13-year-old was among the dead in the central Sagaing region.

“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces,” Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for CRPH, an anti-junta group set up by deposed lawmakers, told an online forum.

Meanwhile, one of Myanmar’s two dozen ethnic armed groups, the Karen National Union, said it had overrun an army post near the Thai border, killing 10 people - including a lieutenant colonel - and losing one of its own fighters.

A military spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment on the killings by security forces or the insurgent attack on its post.

 “They are killing us like birds or chickens, even in our homes,” said Thu Ya Zaw in the central town of Myingyan, where at least two protesters were killed. “We will keep protesting regardless... We must fight until the junta falls.”

The deaths on Saturday would take the number of civilians reported killed since the coup to well over 400.

Source: Reuters

 

