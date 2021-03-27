Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 27 March 2021

Editor's Choice

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

News

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Is Saudi Truce Plan for Yemen Doomed to Fail?

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

Why Is the US Concerned about Moscow-Hezbollah Relations Boost?

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks

Why Netanyahu Opened Kosovo Embassy in Jerusalem without Approval

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal

Erdogan’s Hasty Economic Surgery: Goals and Implications

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report

Why Is Saudi Truce Plan for Yemen Doomed to Fail?

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports

Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat

“Friends of UN Charter”: A Coalition against Western Economic Terrorism

US, Allies Drop 46 Bombs Per Day for 20 Years: Report

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister

Why Is Saudi Truce Plan for Yemen Doomed to Fail?

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement

Saturday 27 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
China, Iran Sign 25-Y Strategic Agreement
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- China and Iran have signed on Saturday a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership in a ceremony carried live on the Islamic republic’s state television.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the agreement in the Iranian capital, Tehran.  

Wang Yi, who arrived in Iran on Friday, said “Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic.”

“Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call.”

Referring to the historic and friendly relations between Tehran and Beijing, Wang stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation within the framework of a 25-year strategic partnership agreement and expressed his satisfaction with the deal’s finalization.

He noted that China's ties with the Islamic Republic will not be affected by conditions, but will remain “permanent and strategic.”

Larijani, for his part, emphasized that Iran decides independently on its ties with other states and, unlike certain countries, does not change its position with a phone call.

The two sides further commemorated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic Iran-China relations.

They further explored ways to develop political, economic and strategic ties, underlining the need for close consultations between the two countries to promote long-term cooperation.

Also on Saturday, Wang met with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

The top Chinese diplomat is in Tehran for a two-day visit.

The Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was announced in a joint statement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016.

The cooperation roadmap consists of 20 articles, covering Tehran-Beijing ties in “Political,” “Executive Cooperation,” “Human and Cultural,” “Judiciary, Security and Defense,” and “Regional and International” domains, according to the statement released back then.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

China Iran Agreement

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality