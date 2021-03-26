Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 26 March 2021

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

News

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks

Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks

Friday 26 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks
Alwaght- Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement released on Friday morning that 12 domestically-manufactured Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) combat drones in addition to eight ballistic missiles of Zulfiqar, Badr and Saeer types struck targets in the Saudi cities of Ras Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu as well as Jizan, home to key Saudi Aramco oil installations, as part of large-scale Operation National Day of Resilience.

He said that King Abdulaziz Air Base, also known as Dhahran Air Base, in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province capital city of Dammam was also targeted in the drone and missile strikes.

The Yemeni forces also launched six Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) armed drones against military sites in Saudi Arabia’s Najran, situated 844 kilometers (524 miles) south of the capital Riyadh, and Asir regions.

Saree said the drone and missile attacks struck their designated targets with great precision.

He warned Saudi Arabia and its allies against the dire consequences of their ongoing war and blockade against the Yemeni nation.

He said the Yemeni armed forces and allies are fully prepared to carry out harsher and more severe military operations against targets in the depth of aggressor countries.

Yemenis rally in support of Ansarullah to mark war anniv.

Tens of thousands of people have rallied across Yemen to show their unwavering support for the Houthi Ansarullah movement and reiterate their strong resistance in the face of the devastating Saudi-led military campaign as the Yemen war entered its seventh year.

Men, women and children gathered in Sabeen Square in central Sana’a since the early hours of Friday morning, waving the red, white and black national flags.

They chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia, which leads the military coalition against Yemen, and denounced US support for it.

They also lashed at the US main ally in the region, Israel, for destroying their country.

Similar rally were also staged in the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf, and Raymah province close to Sana’a.

People in other Yemeni regions are scheduled to participate in mass rallies later in the day to mark the National Day of Resilience.

Saudi Arabia has lost the war in Yemen: Deutsche Welle

A senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs says Saudi Arabia has failed its military onslaught against Yemen.

“Saudi Arabia has lost the war in Yemen — and that is chiefly because the Biden administration has made clear that it no longer supports the Saudi operations there,” Germany’s Deutsche Welle (DW) television news network quoted him as saying.

Back in early February, President Joe Biden claimed the United States would end its support for the Saudi war in Yemen, and the withdrawal of important logistical support and intelligence from the Riyadh-led alliance.

Steinberg noted that Yemeni armed forces and fighters from their allied Popular Committees now have the upper hand as they are in control of the capital Sana’a, have established full control over large swaths of northwestern Yemen, and are advancing to seize the strategic oil-rich city of Ma’rib – one of the last strategically important regions for Saudi-backed militants loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Steinberg said this could lead to the formation of two large opposing camps: “the Houthis in the north, on the one hand, and the separatist forces and their allies in the south — that could definitely culminate in the division of Yemen.”

South Yemen existed as an entity before the unification of Yemen in 1990.

Steinberg said Saudi Arabia might have lost the Yemen war, but that does not automatically mean an end to the conflict.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched the devastating military campaign on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.

The Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The Saudi-led military aggression has so far resulted in nothing, but the killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, as well as the displacement of millions of deprived people, destruction of infrastructure, famine, starvation, and the spread of infectious diseases in Yemen.

 

Yemen Retaliatory Attack Missiles Drone Aramco

