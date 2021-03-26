Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil facilities, Airbase in Retaliatory Attacks

Yemeni forces launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting Aramco oil facilities in the kingdom’s southern regions as well as King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report

Zionist Settlers Vandalize Palestinians’ Cars in Occupied West Bank Zionist settlers have vandalized scores of Palestinians’ cars in a village in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian authorities described the attack as hate crime

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It

Friday 26 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
US Sends Tons of Weapons to Ukraine; Russia Says West Trying to ’Suppress’ It
Alwaght- A US cargo ship has docked in Ukraine’s Odessa port, delivering tons of military equipment and vehicles to the country’s armed forces, says a report.

According to local media, the ship will deliver 350 tons of military equipment, including 35 HMMWV military trucks, to Ukraine’s armed forces, with all equipment expected to be unloaded on Friday.

Back in January, the US delivered a batch of newly-made armored military trucks, known as the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV).

Ukraine is currently in possession of hundreds of those trucks. Furthermore, the military has received armored modifications and medical ones.

Earlier his month, the US Department of Defense announced an additional $125 million package for the Ukraine military to cover training, equipment, and advisory support.

In total, Washington has committed over $2 billion in military assistance to Kiev since 2014.

In March 2014, the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum, in a move that the West branded as annexation of Ukrainian land by Russia.

In siding with Ukraine, the European Union and Washington imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia.

Later in 2015, Kiev and Moscow signed a ceasefire deal in the Belarus capital Minsk with French and German support, but both parties have on numerous occasions accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Kiev also accuses Russia of having a hand in a years-long armed conflict in the mainly Russian-speaking regions in eastern Ukraine.

The armed confrontations erupted in April 2014, when a wave of protests in Ukraine overthrew a democratically-elected government and replaced it with a pro-West administration. The majority in those areas refused to endorse the new administration.

After taking office, the new president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky started exploring the possibility of talks with his Russian counterpart to resolve the conflict.

Russia has repeatedly warned the West against interfering in the Ukraine crisis, and strongly rejected the West’s allegations.

Russia warns against 'dangerous neocolonialism'

On Thursday, a Russian envoy to the United Nations warned about the West’s “policy of aggressive neocolonialism.”

A spokesperson for the Russian permanent mission to the UN, Stepan Kuzmenkov, told a UN General Assembly meeting that “the policy of aggressive neocolonialism advanced by Western states poses a threat.”

He said many countries "defending sovereignty and independent foreign policy course are subjected to economic blockade, illegitimate unilateral sanctions, while their domestic affairs are openly targeted by interference."

"This vicious practice runs counter to norms and principles of the UN Charter, and it should be ended," said the Russian diplomat.

West trying to suppress, contain Russia

Russia President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West and the United States are clearly seeking to contain and suppress Moscow.

"A deliberate policy aimed at containing and suppressing Russia is clear enough,” he said on Thursday. 

'Psychological war' against Russia

An advisor to President Putin also accused the US and its Western allies of waging “a psychological war” against Russia, as a direct armed confrontation with the nuclear power is unrealistic.

“A new type of warfare... is starting to appear,” said Putin’s defense advisor Andrei Ilnitsky

“I call it, for the sake of argument, mental war. It’s when the aim of this warfare is the destruction of the enemy’s understanding of civilizational pillars,” he added.

He said Washington also wanted to alter how Russians think in a “war...for people’s minds.”

Ties between Russia and the US have hit a new low after US President Joe Biden said in an interview last week that Putin was a “killer” and that he would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response that Biden’s remarks showed he had no interest in fixing ties with Russia.

The Biden administration is expected to impose sanctions on Moscow over the allegations.

Biden's administration has already imposed sanctions against Moscow over the imprisonment and alleged poisoning of pro-Western blogger Alexey Navalny in 2016.

Source: Media

 

