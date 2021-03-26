Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 26 March 2021

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

News

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official

China to Defend Legitimate Iran Ties: Official

China will defend its growing economic and business ties with Iran despite trade problems with the incumbent US administration of Joe Biden, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah

Friday 26 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen US-Israeli Plot: Ansarullah
Alwaght- Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE of advancing the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime in the region.

The leader of Ansarullah Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, speaking in a televised address in Sana’a on Thursday as the war in Yemen enters its seventh year, said Saudi Arabia and the UAE are simply executing their masters’ orders in the ongoing aggression against Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, he said, had no legal justification or excuse for launching the war on Yemen in March 2015.

“The fact that then-Saudi Ambassador to the United States, Adel al-Jubeir, declared the start of the Saudi-led aggression, determines the identity of the actual aggressor," he said. 

Israel, Houthi said, had been inciting a military action against Yemen months before the Saudi-led coalition decided to do so.

 “War on Yemen was a joint plot constructed by the US and the Israeli regime. They assigned Saudi Arabia to the task, and the kingdom had to bear the costs and acknowledge full responsibility for its offensives against Yemen,” Houthi added.

The Ansarullah chief criticized Saudi Arabia and the UAE for capitulation to the US and Israel, stating that the two Arab regimes rely on inaccurate accounts given to them by their masters.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have miserably failed to realize the primary motive and agenda behind the devastating aggression on Yemen, he said.  

The innocent Yemeni people are falling prey to the Saudi-led onslaught, al-Houthi said, emphasizing that the enemies have dishonestly branded the ongoing cruel military aggression as civil war.

“The Yemeni nation is enduring a dire situation in light of the aggression and tight blockade,” the Ansarullah leader said, referring to a crippling siege of the country by Saudi Arabia.

He also dismissed Saudi Arabia’s so-called peace initiative, saying, "How come those who have launched a war on Yemen are now claiming to be eager to mediate peace in our country?”

Houthi said those Yemenis who collaborate with the Saudi-led coalition are traitors to the nation, and accomplices in war crimes.

“Saudi-led forces have killed thousands of Yemenis by targeting mosques, educational facilities and other places of congregation. Many doctors and medical staffers have died as a result of their attacks on medical centers.

“Saudi-led forces target state institutions which provide essential services (the supply of water, electricity, etc) to the public,” the Ansarullah chief noted.

Houthi said the enemies are increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people in the futile hope that they would eventually give in.

Houthi predicted that Saudi Arabia and its allies will slip deeper into the Yemen quagmire in case the war persists.

The Ansarullah leader expressed gratitude to Iran and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah for supporting the Yemeni people, and praised mediation efforts made by the Sultanate of Oman.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah. 

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The Saudi-led military aggression has left tens of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions of people. It has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the country. 

 

Tags :

Yemen Ansarullah UAE Saudi Arabia US Israeli Regime

Comments
