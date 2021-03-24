Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 24 March 2021

Editor's Choice

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

News

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports Israeli regime is holding 12 Palestinian mothers in jail who are subject to various kinds of torture and not allowed to meet with their relatives, rights advocacy groups have reported

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Is the US Concerned about Moscow-Hezbollah Relations Boost?

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister

Doha-Baghdad Relations Boost: Persian Gulf Monarchies Rival on Iraqi Ground

Why Netanyahu Opened Kosovo Embassy in Jerusalem without Approval

New Afghanistan Ethnic Categories: Undemocratic and Destabilizing

US Must Lift All Sanctions before Iran Returns to Nuclear Deal Commitments: Leader

12 Palestinian Mothers Subject to Torture in Israeli Jails: Reports

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Erdogan’s Gulen Nightmare Is Back under Biden Presidency

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal

Wednesday 24 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Afghan President Rejects US Proposal for Power-Sharing, Seeks to Offer Counterproposal
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the US proposal to replace his elected government with an interim administration sharing power with the Taliban.

According to Reuters, quoting senior government officials, Ghani will propose a new presidential election within the next six months under the observation of the United Nations.

The proposal is likely to be unveiled at an international conference to be hosted by Turkey next month, signaling his stiff opposition to the US proposal.

Washington is pressing for a “peace deal” with the Taliban, as part of which the present administration led by Ghani will be replaced by an interim administration that will have the representation of the militant group as well.

The government in Kabul, which was not taken into confidence by the US over the latest proposal, has strongly rejected it even as intra-Afghan talks in Doha remain stalled.

The top US negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been circulating the proposal during his recent visits to regional countries, despite the Ghani administration’s vehement opposition.

Kabul has said it is opposed to any “peace plan” that would require the elected government to step aside for “unelected successors.”

“The counterproposal which we are going to present at the Istanbul meeting would be to call for early presidential elections if the Taliban agree on a ceasefire," one senior government official was quoted by Reuters as saying on condition of anonymity.

“The president would never agree to step aside and any future government should be formed through democratic process, not a political deal,” another official said.

Reuters quoted a third senior government official as saying that Ghani's proposal would include possible early elections, without specifying the exact time frame for the vote.  

Stalemate in peace talks

The US last year reached an agreement with the Taliban to end the two decades of war. As part of the deal, the US and its allies have to withdraw all troops by May 2021.

The talks between Washington and the Taliban, the details of which are still shrouded in secrecy, were followed by talks between the militant group and the Kabul administration.

The intra-Afghan talks underway since September last year have struggled to make headway due to serious differences between the Afghan sides, primarily due to a lack of clarity on the deal reached between the Taliban and Washington.

Although the new US administration led by Joe Biden had sought a review of the deal, the principal US policy on Afghanistan remains the same, full of ambiguity and double-speak.

Now with weeks left to the May 1 deadline, Washington is vigorously pushing the Ghani administration to share power with the militant group, which has not gone down well with Kabul.

The Taliban, which have held a series of consultations with regional countries in recent months, have so far rejected a ceasefire and said they would not directly join an interim government.

They have warned of “consequences” if the US does not honor the looming deadline to pull the remaining 2,500 troops out of the war-ravaged country that it invaded in 2001.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a surprise visit to Afghanistan and held talks with President Ghani and other senior officials.

It came a week after Moscow hosted a gathering of leaders from both the Afghan government and the Taliban in a bid to break the deadlock between them.

Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar has also embarked on a regional tour apparently to shore up support for his government’s counterproposal to the US.

On Monday, he arrived on a three-day visit to New Delhi and held talks with senior Indian officials.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said “all options remain open” as they wait for Washington to decide on the fast-approaching deadline.

Earlier, the alliance had said that its troops would leave Afghanistan “when the time was right.”

They claim the Taliban “has stepped up its attacks and seeks to regain power once again by force.”

The militant group has rejected the claims, saying it remains committed to the deal, while warning that the US will face consequences if it seeks to violate the deal.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Taliban

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality