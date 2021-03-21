Why Netanyahu Opened Kosovo Embassy in Jerusalem without Approval

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Leader Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Said on Sunday the US must first lift all sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic after unilaterally withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran before Tehran would return to full implementation of its commitments under the deal.

Gas Pipeline Explosion Was Terrorist ttack: Venezuelan Minister The Venezuelan petroleum minister said that a huge explosion that rocked a major gas pipeline on Saturday was a terrorist attack

Turkish Jets Strike US-Backed Militants’ Position in Raqqah, Syria: Report Turkish warplanes reportedly have bombarded an area controlled by US-backed Kurdish militants, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the Arab country’s northern province of Raqqah

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
The opening of Kosova’s embassy in Jerusalem has angered millions of people in the Balkans and the world. Albanians from Prishtina to Tirana are outraged by this move. They see it as an insult on their beliefs as well as the international law. The president of Kosova,VjosaOsmani has also been shocked and distanced herself from this opening. In Prishtina, Tirana and Skopjemany Albanians are denouncing this illegal move. Several influential Kosovar imams likeHusamedinAbazi, RijadImeri and Adrian Sejdiu have denounced the embassy move and describedit as a blasphemy against world religions and international conventions. Many Kosovars are outraged with the outgoing government of Prishtina for its betrayal of Palestinians and international law. However, the government of AvdullahHotiin Prishtinawhich came to power on 3 June 2020 and is leaving office in few days did not care for international conventions, nor for the president of Kosova, nor for the feelings of the Islamic Community of Kosova where Muslims make 95% of the population.

The history of Kosova’s embassy to Jerusalem goes back to the era of Trump administration when Evangelical lunatics and Israeli worshipers were running the American government and doing their best to subdue Muslim countries to Israel. Richard Grenell, who served as Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo for President Trump did his utmost from 2019 to 2020 to convince the Kosovar government to sign a “Normalization Agreement” with Serbia. This agreement which foresaw major economic benefits for Serbia, disregard for the independence and division of Kosova with Serbia was rejected by many Albanians in Kosova, Albania and the region. The Prime Minister of KosovaAlbinKurti andhis Party, Levizja Per Vetevendosje (Movement for Self-Determination) rejected the shameful agreement which the Evangelical Richard Grenell and the Zionist son in law of president Trump, Jared Kushner imposed on Kosova. One of the points of this agreement demanded Serbia and Kosova to move their embassies to Jerusalem. The government of AlbinKurtiwhich rejected this ‘surrender agreement’ to Serbia and by extension to Israel,was pressured by Richard Grenell and US Embassy in Prishtinato accept and sign it before Trump. When the Americansunderstood thatKurtiwas not going to sign they pushed other parties in the parliament of Prishtina to oust him from power and in his place install a government headed by AvdullahHoti of The Democratic League of Kosova.

Hoti and his party, the Democratic League of Kosova which inherits the Catholicist and Islamophobic ideology of Ibrahim Rugova complied with the demands of Richard Grenell. On September 4, 2020 in presence of Jared Kushner, President Trump and Richard Grenell, AvdullahHoti signed the ‘normalization agreement’ with Serbia. After the signing, President Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and told himthat Muslims Kosovawas ready to recognize Israel and send its embassy to Jerusalem.

The soft ‘coup’ which American officialsmade againstAlbinKurti was marred by accusations from Kurti’s administration that Grenell was planning the division of Kosova with Serbia. These accusations have been repeated even by Ilir Meta, president of Albania who has acused Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania and president AleksandarVučić of Serbia of being part of an international conspiracy against Kosova. However, the Americans have denied these allegations. Richard Grenell, Ambassador Philip Kosnett and Matthew Palmer US Representative for Western Balkans on Kosovo issued a joint statementdenying these allegations.AlbinKurti’srejection of Grenell’s ‘Normalization Agreement’ with Serbia and Israel caused him his job. Hewas removed from his office and the AvdullahHoti government did all it could to please the evangelicals of Trump administration.Kosovar authorities continued their crusade against AlbinKurti by evenbarring him from running for the Kosovar parliamentary elections of 2021.

However, in the elections of February 2021 the Party of Kurti won by getting 50.28% of the votes. The Kosovars rejected on mass all the other political parties which sided with the Trump administration and decided that AlbinKurti was the man for the job. The democratic victory of AlbinKurti caused panic in Israel and in the Evangelical circles of America. Richard Grenell’s dream of having Kosova, as the first Muslim majority country to send its embassy to Jerusalem was in danger. Three days after AlbinKurti’s victory on February 17, 2021 Benjamin Netanyahu sent a letter congratulating Kurti for the victory and inviting him to open the embassy in Jerusalem. AlbinKurti responded to the invitation of Netanyahu by declaring that his government will review the decision for opening the embassy, either in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv.The deputy leader of Kurti’sVetevendosje Party and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, GlaukKonjufcasaid that the decision to open the embassy in Jerusalem was not smart.

The Evangelical Richard Grenell who was the major architect of the embassy affair, went mad. He attacked Kurtion twitter calling him an “anti-American” having engaged in terrorism.

After understanding that the new government of Kosova will follow the international law and will not humiliate Turkey, the European Union, the Arab League and the Muslim World, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu decided to open the embassy of Kosova by itself in Jerusalem. In coordination with the outgoing government of AvdullahHoti they made Ines Demiri, an Israeli – Kosovar citizen, the Charge d’Affairs of Kosova in Israel. Ines, whose ex-Muslim father VotimDemiri(an ex-Yugoslav Party official) nowserves as the head of the Jewish Community of Kosova, went her own way and together with Israeli authorities declared the opening of Kosova’s embassy in Jerusalem official on March 14, 2021. Jerusalem Post upgraded Demiri to the post of ambassador of Kosova in Israel.

The surreptitious opening of Kosova’s Embassy to Jerusalem has caught all Albanians by surprise. Turkey, the Palestinians, the Organization of Islamic Cooperationand the international community are denouncing the move. Kosova’s president VjosaOsmani was also shocked. Shedistanced herselfand declared that the embassy was opened without her permission but with a decree issued on 27 October 2020 by ex-president HashimThaci who is in detention in the Hague for war crimes.

While Israel got the embassy ofKosova illegally installed in Jerusalem, Israel has given nothing to Kosova in return. No Israeli embassy will be opened in Prishtina and so far Israel has recognized Kosova as a country and not as a state. In few words Israel treatsMuslim Kosova as an entity and not a state. Hamas andHizbullahtreat Israel in similar terms. The dream of Israel and Evangelicals of Donald Trump for having Kosova move its embassy to Jerusalem seems to have gone wrong. In the coming weeks the new government of AlbinKurti in Prishtina might decide to move its embassy back to Tel Aviv. What will Netanyahu do if Prishtina decides to respect the international law? Withdraw its recognition?

Source: Press TV

By Olsi Jazexhi Albanian historian and journalist, specialised in history of Islam, nationalism and modernity

 

Israel Jerusalem Embassy Kosovo

